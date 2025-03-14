Key Decision by Kylan Boswell Propels Illinois in Win Over Iowa – and Beyond?
With 13:33 remaining in the second half of Illinois' Big Ten Tournament second-round matchup with Iowa, the Illini had just four points out of their leading scorer, Kasparas Jakucionis – and zero made field goals.
Despite Illinois' offensive binge and 69-60 lead, Jakucionis was in the midst of one of his recent off nights. With Iowa's Payton Sandfort on a heater and the Hawkeyes capable of filling it up quick, Illini junior guard knew something needed to be done.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had received a pair of technical fouls in succession, and a subsequent ejection, and Boswell approached the line to shoot the technical free throws. But then he stopped in his tracks.
“In the timeout, I could tell KJ was just thinking too much, a little frustrated,” Boswell said.
Although just 19, Boswell is a junior with 103 college basketball games under his belt and a growing expectation to lead this young Illini group. In the moment, he recognized an opportunity.
“And then I just told him, ‘Go shoot these free throws and go make all four of them.' And he went in there, hit all four," Boswell said. "And then I could tell he was just in the right mode, coming back on defense."
As Boswell knows, one of the best remedies for a struggling scorer is just seeing one (or four) of his shots go through the hoop. The proof: After Jakucionis sank all four foul shots, Illinois' next bucket was – sure enough – a KJ three.
The gesture didn't go unacknowledged by Jakucionis, who finished with 10 points against Iowa and now has some wind in his sails heading into Friday's quarterfinal game against Maryland (an opponent Jakucionis scored 21 on back in January).
“He said, ‘Thank you,'” Boswell said.
Nor was Boswell’s leadership overlooked by his coach.
“To take four points off [his stat line] … Kylan’s an 85 percent free-throw shooter," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "I mean, how many players out there are going to say, ‘Hey, you need a little pick-me-up here. Go make four free throws'?"