Illinois' Kylan Boswell Pinpoints Key for Tomislav Ivisic Moving Forward
Entering the season, the best expectations were that Illinois’ Tomislav Ivisic was going to be one of college basketball's top three centers. Through eight games (five for Ivisic, who has been battling a knee injury), there was no reason to believe that isn’t still a possibility – even if it hasn’t been the reality thus far.
Ivisic's injury, and consequently his lack of conditioning, may be to blame for his sluggishness. But his appearing completely out of place and seemingly confused on both sides of the floor would seem to have nothing to do with his health.
And it has been apparent in every single game in which Ivisic has been active. It’s as if he doesn’t know his role, or how he fits, on this squad. An entirely different player in 2025-26, Ivisic seems to have taken a step back, both in terms of confidence and all-around ability.
Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic showed flashes against UConn
But skill doesn’t just disappear. And we saw that firsthand on Friday afternoon against No. 5 UConn. After a quiet first half in which Ivisic’s impact was hardly felt on either end, the 7-foot-1 big man finally got it going in the second frame.
That patented footwork and touch was on full display as he made a physical, tough move in the paint that he finished off with a sweet baby hook with his off-hand.
Later, Ivisic got to the foul line a few times, connecting on all four of his free-throw attempts. Then, he knocked down a triple, showcasing his excellent range. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds on 3-for-5 shooting from the field, ending the game as one of just two Illini to crack double digits (Kylan Boswell had 25 points).
Kylan Boswell explains the key for Tomislav Ivisic in the future
A double-double against the No. 5 team in the country in a game that felt like Ivisic only started playing in the second half is simultaneously encouraging and frustrating. On the one hand, Ivisic made it abundantly clear what he is capable of. On the other: If he has been there all this time, why is the Ivisic we know and love just now showing up?
To Boswell, it all comes down to aggression:
“He’s really, really good." Boswell said of Ivisic in the aftermath of Illinois’ 74-61 loss against UConn. "Sometimes, he can be timid. ... I’m always on his butt about [it in] practice and the games, just making sure that his energy is there. But he’s always so focused on getting other people involved [that] sometimes he forgets that he’s one of the best players on the court, and there’s not a doubt.”
With an upcoming four-game stretch featuring No. 17 Tennessee, a road trip to Ohio State and then matchups with Nebraska and Missouri, the Illini desperately need their star big man to show up for them in the month of December – and for the rest of the rest of the campaign.
Getting Ivisic involved, feeding him more paint touches, having him in more ball-screen action and simply getting the ball in his hands at a higher rate moving forward must be a top priority for Ilini coach Brad Underwood and his staff – along with Boswell and the rest of his Illini teammates.