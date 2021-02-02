LIVE: No. 12 Illini Looking to End 7-game Losing Streak at Indiana

No. 12 Illinois (11-5, 7-3 in Big Ten Conference) is on the road for the first time since Jan. 7, playing at Indiana (9-7, 4-5) tonight for a 8 p.m. CST tip.

A happy Groundhog's Day as No. 12 Illinois (11-5, 7-3 in Big Ten Conference) is on the road for the first time since Jan. 7, playing at Indiana (9-7, 4-5) tonight for a 8 p.m. CST tip on ESPN.

As we're still a few hours from the opening tip, I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated home office as Illinois looks to end a seven-game losing streak at Indiana as Brad Underwood's program is looking for its first win in Bloomington since 2010.

Game 17: No. 12 Illinois at Indiana

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021: 8 p.m. CST, Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Indiana 9-7, 4-5 in Big Ten Conference; 20-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 11-5, 7-3 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 2.5

Series notes: Indiana leads the all-time series 93-89 but Illinois leads 53-34 in Champaign.

Series notes: Indiana leads the all-time series 93-88 and Indiana leads 57-29 in Bloomington.

TV: ESPN; Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play), Dan Dakich (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

Here is the Top 25 & Big Ten' lineup of games tonight:

No. 2 Baylor (16-0, 8-0 in Big 12) at No. 6 Texas (11-3, 5-2) - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON ESPN

No. 24 Purdue (12-6, 7-4 in Big 10) at Maryland (9-8, 3-7) - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON BTN

Michigan State (8-6, 2-6 in Big Ten) at No. 8 Iowa (12-4, 6-3) - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON FS1

No. 11 Tennessee (12-3, 5-3 in SEC) at Ole Miss (8-8, 3-6) - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON ESPN2

No. 17 West Virginia (11-5, 4-3 in Big 12) at Iowa State (2-9, 0-6) - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON ESPN+

Kansas State (5-13, 1-8 in Big 12) at No. 23 Kansas (11-6, 5-4) - 7 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Network

Penn State (6-7, 3-6 in Big Ten) at No. 19 Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) - 7:30 p.m., BTN

No. 23 Ohio State (7-1, 1-1) at Northwestern (5-1, 2-0) CURRENTLY PLAYING ON FS1

Projected Starters:

Indiana

Aljami Durham - G

Armaan Franklin - G

Rob Phinisee - G

Trace Jackson-Davis - F

Race Thompson - F

----

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Da'Monte Williams- G

Kofi Cockburn - C

PRE-GAME NOTES:

Leading the Illini is reigning Big ten Player of the Week and first-team All-America contender Ayo Dosunmu.

Owning numbers of 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, Dosunmu is one of only two players nationally averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists (Cameron Shelton, Northern Arizona).

Dosunmu is on pace to become just the third Big Ten player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, joining two Conference Players of the Year in Indiana’s Brian Evans (1995-96) and Ohio State’s Evan Turner (2009-10).

The nation’s No. 5 leading scorer at 21.9 points per game, Dosunmu owns the highest scoring average by an Illini since Nick Weatherspoon in 1973 (25.0 ppg).

Kofi Cockburn leads the NCAA with 11 double-doubles this season. He has posted double-doubles in eight of 10 Big Ten games, averaging 18.6 points and 11.1 rebounds during league play.

At 16.9 ppg and 10.3 rpg, Cockburn is one of 19 players nationally – and one of just three from the high-major conferences – currently averaging a double-double. He is on pace to become the first Illini player since Weatherspoon in 1973 (25.0 ppg, 12.3 rpg) to average a double-double for an entire season.

Since going scoreless against Maryland on Jan. 10, senior Trent Frazier is averaging 15.0 points (45) and shooting 42.9% from 3-point range (9-21) over the last three games.

Freshman Andre Curbelo ranks second in the Big Ten in assists during league play at 5.7 apg. He is averaging 4.6 assists on the season, currently ranking fourth on the school’s all-time freshman assists chart behind legendary Illini point guards Bruce Douglas, Derek Harper and Dee Brown.

Junior Jacob Grandison has scored 22 points over the last three games after totaling 29 points through this season’s first 13 games.

Da’Monte Williams leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 30 attempts), connecting on 22-of-37 for 59.5%.

Since scoring a season-low 63 points in the Maryland loss, Illinois is averaging 80.0 points over the last three games (240).

Illinois is 9-0 when holding teams to less than 45% shooting.

Illinois is 10-0 when shooting more free throws than its opponent, compared to 1-5 in games where it gets to the foul line less than the opposition.

The Hoosiers have made 18 of their last 33 3-point field goal attempts (54.5) and held opponents to 28.9 percent shooting from deep in the last 2 games. In the last 5 games, IU is hitting 39.6 percent from deep. Against Providence, Texas, Stanford, Florida State and Butler, the IU defense held those 5 top 37.4 percent shooting from the field and 31.7 percent accuracy from long distance.

Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis ranks among Big Ten leaders in scoring, rebounds, field goal percentage and blocked shots. He is averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds while shooting 53.6% from the floor and a team-high 29 blocks this season. He is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to have 3 games of 25 points and 15 rebounds (at Minnesota, Nebraska).