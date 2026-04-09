Illinois Targeting Experienced Big East Transfer KJ Lewis
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Through almost three days of transfer-portal madness, Illinois appears to have honed in on one position group: the backcourt. The Illini, who have already reached out to a potential future lead guard in Furman’s Alex Wilkins, have reportedly also made contact with Georgetown transfer guard KJ Lewis, per Tobias Bass of The Athletic.
Who is KJ Lewis?
Originally a top-100 recruit in the class of 2023, Lewis went to Arizona, where he spent two seasons, earning rotational minutes across both campaigns, especially in his sophomore year. He averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on a deep Wildcats squad in 2024-25, before hitting the portal for Georgetown.
With the Hoyas, Lewis shined from an individual standpoint (14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals) but his team stumbled through the year finishing at 16-18. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lewis is listed as the No. 21 overall transfer available in this portal class, per 247 Sports.
Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis scouting report
Lewis is a three-level scorer, but isn’t exactly a dominant bucket-getter on any particular part of the floor – but is solid everywhere. He shot just 45.6 percent from two and 30.5 percent from deep (hit 1.1 per game), and he also took 5.3 free throws per outing.
On both the offensive and defensive boards, Lewis, who stands at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, uses his athleticism and size to make an impact. He chips in as a playmaker, but his creation doesn’t leap off the page.
Defensively, though, Lewis is a beast. A pesky ball-hawk who can lock up any guard, Lewis is exceptional in one-on-one situations, but also anticipates well off the ball (2.1 steals) and is a mostly mistake-free player in help side. Toss in his frame, and Lewis is capable of even guarding some opposing power forwards.
How would KJ Lewis fit at Illinois?
Ideally, with pressure taken off him on the offensive end, Lewis’ efficiency could climb in Champaign (if he were to wind up there). And his ability to play off the ball and score when the opportunity arises, instead of forcing the action, would fit well with the typically uber-talented Illini.
Then, with less of a scoring responsibility, he’d perhaps have more energy for two other categories: rebounding and defense. Lewis could potentially fill that Kylan-Boswell void, thriving as a defensive stopper and dominating the boards. And given his additional size, he may have an even higher ceiling than Boswell in both of those departments.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf