Purdue's Matt Painter on What Makes Will Riley Such a Tough Cover
All game long Friday, Illinois’ defense struggled to string together stops against Purdue's potent offensive attack, led by the dynamic duo of guard Braden Smith (18 points and 12 assists) and big man Trey Kaufman-Renn (29 points).
Fortunately for the Illini, they were routinely finding nylon on the other end. And, more specifically, it was freshman forward Will Riley dong the finding.
While Tre White (20 points on 7-for-9 from the field) undeniably had an excellent showing, and Kasparas Jakucionis certainly hit the most timely shot of the game (a go-ahead three with 40 seconds remaining), Riley was Illinois’ go-to offensive act – and he didn’t disappoint in putting on a show.
With the Illini running action to put the ball in Riley’s hands nearly every play down the stretch, coach Brad Underwood showed great trust in his freshman swingman, who has blossomed into a massive contributor as the season has progressed.
And with the Boilermakers unable to find a defensive answer, Riley poured in 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting while dishing out four assists to lead Illinois to its third straight win and snap a five-game losing skid against Purdue.
“Will Riley is just a real tough matchup for anybody," Painter said after the game. "Just with his size and his skill level and his ability to make a three, to make a pull-up, to drive, to kind of play with a back-down game when he gets somebody smaller on him."
Against the Boilers, Riley brought out the full arsenal, hitting two triples, knocking down a pair of mid-range jumpers and getting to the rim for three buckets and six free throws.
At 6-foot-8, Riley has the size to consistently get his shot off over guards who frequently come up a few inches shorter. Try to check him with a typical forward, though, and he'll dust them with his foot speed and jab-stepping, spin-moving craftiness.
Now growing into his role and putting all the pieces together, Riley appears to be ready just in time for postseason play.