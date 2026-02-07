Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reveals Illinois Basketball's Best Attribute: 'It's Beautiful'

In many ways, especially at this exact juncture in time, No. 5 Illinois and No. 10 Michigan State are polar opposites. The Illini have the best offense in the country , and the Spartans have the fourth-rated defense in the nation (KenPom). Illinois is riding a 12-game win streak, while Michigan State has lost its last two. Brad Underwood’s club thrives from beyond the arc (51.2 percent of field goals are from long range). Meanwhile, Tom Izzo’s group goes hard inside the arc (63.3 percent of field goals are two-pointers).

But one aspect of the game is a huge strength for both teams: rebounding. In rebound margin per game, Michigan State ranks second in the country (plus-13.3), while Illinois is fifth (plus-11.5).

There may not be another pair of coaches in the country who emphasize hitting the glass as much as Underwood and Izzo. The Spartans' Izzo, who has been at the helm of some of the premier glass-cleaning teams the college game has seen, has taken notice of this Illini unit’s rebounding ability. And it’s safe to say he’s thoroughly impressed.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo on Illinois' rebounding: 'I love it'

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

“The best thing they do is, you’ll never see a team go harder to the boards than maybe my team with Antonio [Smith] and them,” Izzo said Friday, one day ahead of the Illinois-Michigan State matchup (7 p.m. CT, FOX). “I’ve never seen four guys bulldoze their way in there. It’s beautiful. I love it. They do a hell of a job of it.

“The only problem is, they’re doing it with 7-foot-2, 7-foot, 6-foot-10, 250 [pounds], 260. They’re not doing it with athletes. They’re doing it with grown men that are getting in there and getting rebounds. And sometimes they don’t even score in there. That’s the hard part. Then they kick it out to open threes because you’re putting everybody in.”

To earn that level of praise in the category from none other than the rebounding guru himself is a noteworthy feat. But it doesn’t change a simple fact: Michigan State is also really, really good on the glass, too.

In fact, according to the numbers, the Spartans are even a little bit better. And given that the Illini have been prone to relying on their offensive-rebounding prowess to win games against stingy defenses, it means Illinois will need an exceptional offensive game plan Saturday.

The Illini are not going to clean up their misses at the clip they're accustomed to. They won’t dominate the game from a second-chance-points perspective. So will the first-shot offense be up to par against Michigan State’s superb defense? If the answer is yes, the Illini likely walk out of the Breslin Center with their 13th win in a row. If not, it may be a very long night for the visitors in East Lansing.