How Illinois Basketball Can Stifle Michigan State on the Offensive End

Illinois (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) has been on a heater . The Illini have ripped off 12 straight wins, and as the streak has grown, so has the team's defense. Rotations have been sharp, effort has been consistent and opposing offenses have looked increasingly uncomfortable. That trend was on full display in the most recent outing, when Illinois put the clamps on Northwestern, turning a rivalry game into a defensive clinic.

Up next is Michigan State (19-4, 8-3), a team built very differently than Northwestern. The Spartans bring more size, more physicality and a greater willingness to turn games into Pizza Hut parking lot rumbles.

Still, even good teams have pressure points, and Michigan State’s is fairly obvious: shooting. Or, in the Spartans' case, a lack of it.

The Spartans start three players who struggle mightily from the outside, which in modern college basketball is roughly equivalent to trying to take a Zoom call on a flip phone. Their offense works best playing downhill and physical. Take that away, and things can get clunky in a hurry. Illinois has the personnel, discipline and scheme flexibility to do exactly that – if it commits to the plan.



Here's what it should look like:

1. Play zone and force Michigan State to do what it can't

If Illinois wants proof of concept, it doesn’t have to dig very far. Minnesota rolled out a zone, dared Michigan State to shoot threes and watched the Spartans stumble their way to 21 first-half points. That wasn’t an accident – it was a message.

Michigan State simply does not have enough shooting to punish a packed-in defense. Forward Coen Carr is an elite athlete, but as a shooter he has been nearly nonexistent, hitting just 27.7 percent from three on low volume, with only two made threes against ranked teams. Starting center Carson Cooper has made one three-pointer all season, and although Jeremy Fears Jr. will be addressed more later, he also has yet to show the ability to make outside shots at a reliable clip.

That’s why Illinois should seriously consider a heavy diet of zone defense. Unlike the Nebraska game – in which shooters stretched the floor and punished even minor mistakes – the Spartans lack the personnel to pull defenders out of position. Packing the paint takes away cuts, post seals and driving lanes while forcing uncomfortable kick-outs to players who simply haven’t proven they can hit shots over length.

Make Michigan State beat you with contested jumpers. Until it does, stay right where you are.

2. Go under every screen against Jeremy Fears Jr.

At some point, Illinois will switch to man-to-man defense, and when it does, ball screens will become the centerpiece of Michigan State’s offense. Fears is the engine that makes it go, with nearly every possession starting in his hands as the initiator.

The scouting report to stop it is simple: go under the screen. Every time. No hesitation.

Although Fears is a very good player , he has not shown the ability to consistently make defenses pay from deep. He’s shooting just 27.7 percent from three on the season and is 2-for-12 over his past three games. Teams that go under screens have largely been rewarded, cutting off his driving lanes and forcing him into pull-up jumpers he hasn’t been able to convert at a reliable rate.

Going under keeps Illinois’ bigs out of foul trouble, takes away Fears’ downhill momentum and turns possessions into late-clock situations that force Michigan State to improvise (not the Spartans' forte). That’s exactly the kind of math Illinois wants to play.

3. Stay calm when the game gets ugly

Michigan State thrives in physical games. Bumps, shoves, extra words after the whistle – it’s all part of the package. (Uh, speaking of packages. ...) Under Tom Izzo, the Spartans have built a reputation for playing on the edge and letting officials know about every call they don’t like. That tone filters into game play, often making possessions as much about selling contact as they are about scoring.

That environment also extends to Fears, who is under fire for multiple borderline, overly physical plays when games get chippy. Michigan State as a whole has a knack for benefiting from questionable whistles – especially at home – and the Spartans are more than comfortable turning frustration into free throws and momentum.

Illinois can't take the bait. Technical fouls, flagrant reviews or post-whistle nonsense would be the fastest way to give Michigan State free points and a lifeline. Let the Spartans chirp. Let Izzo work the officials. Let the crowd get loud. Then calmly get back on defense and make them score over a set defense, again and again and again.