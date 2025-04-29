Illinois Commit Mihailo Petrovic Hits Game Winner for Mega Basket
In the waning moments of a tight basketball game, the outcome is usually decided by whichever team has more poise and makes more tough shots. In what could be a sign of things to come, future Illinois guard Mihailo Petrovic delivered a clutch game winner for his team Mega Superbet PG. The shot was, interesingly enough, against the team of another future Illini, in forward David Mirkovic,
With 13 seconds left and the game tied at 81, Petrovic was given the opportunity to seal the deal and did not disappoint. He started the possesion off by setting up his defender with a hesitation move then quickly crossed over, getting his defender off balance, before squaring up and draining the mid-range shot.
After losing freshman phenom Kasparas Jakucionis to the NBA draft, head coach Brad Underwood appears to have found a strong replacement. Jakucionis was the de facto closer for the Illini, making big-time shots against Missouri and Purdue late in the game. With the poise Petrovic showed and his confidence in such a big moment - as well as his experience at 22 years old - he figures to fit right in as a big time shot maker next season.
The future teammates, Petrovic and Mirkovic, introduced themselves to each other quite nicely on the hardwood. Petrovic finished with 16 points and 7 assists while Mirkovic totaled 13 points and 9 rebounds. The two will be tasked with making big plays to help the Illini get to their first Final Four in 20 years.