Who Will Lead Illinois in 2026-27? Predicting the Illini's Top Statistical Performers
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In 2025-26, Keaton Wagler was indisputably the head of the snake for Illinois, but the Illini were by no means a one-man show. They had five players average double-figures scoring, along with six players who grabbed at least 4.0 rebounds per game.
In most facets of the game, Illinois was an extraordinarily balanced club. Next season should follow suit. But there always has to be someone leading the way – in each category. So we decided to consult our crystal basketball and project the Illini leader in each of several key statistical categories for the 2026-27 season:
Projecting Illinois basketball's 2026-27 top scorer, rebounder and more
Scoring: David Mirkovic
Certainly the toughest category to pinpoint, the scoring column could feasibly be led by Stefan Vaaks, Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic or even incoming freshman Quentin Coleman.
On one hand, it’s tough not to pick a perimeter player, simply due to Illinois’ preference for running offense through the backcourt. On the other, considering the expected leap from Mirkovic, along with his versatile skill set – which allows him to play on the perimeter as well – it’s hard not to ride with the rising sophomore big man.
Runner up: Vaaks
Assists: Quentin Coleman
It would be a bit of a shock for any non-guard to lead the Illini in assists (although Mirkovic may have a darkhorse case), leaving the category to be up for grabs between Coleman and Vaaks.
It’s not even a guarantee that Coleman will start, but we expect him to. And, in all likelihood, that would mean he has the ball in his hands and is initiating action at the highest rate of any player on the squad. Toss in the facilitating ability Coleman showed at the high school level – and lately with Team USA – and he just earns the nod here.
Runner up: Vaaks
Rebounding: David Mirkovic
Let’s not overthink it: Mirkovic led the Illini in rebounding a year ago as a freshman – and by a fairly wide margin. Fellow big Tomislav Ivisic will, ideally, tack on a few more boards per game next year, but there’s no reason to believe Mirkovic won’t continue to pace Illinois on the glass.
Runner up: Tomislav Ivisic
Steals: Quentin Coleman
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has made it very clear that avoiding fouls is a core principle for the Illini. As a result, they force few turnovers and rarely rack up steals. But someone has to lead the team in swipes – and it will likely be a high-IQ perimeter player with quick hands (i.e., Coleman).
Runner up: Vaaks
Blocks: Zvonimir Ivisic
This one isn’t even fun: Zvonimir Ivisic. No explanation necessary.
Runner up: Tomislav Ivisic
Three-pointers made: Stefan Vaaks
What about the man, the myth, the legend Jake Davis, you might ask? Don’t fret, he’ll be featured shortly. But given Vaaks’ ability from deep and the expected volume he’ll launch at, we’re giving our theoretical honors of preseason three-point king (in terms of makes) to Vaaks, who did lead the entire Big East in that category a year ago.
Runner up: Coleman
Three-point percentage: Jake Davis
When it comes to efficiency, nobody does it better than Davis. In Illinois' perfect world, he still gets enough looks per game to consistently find a rhythm – and if he attempts at least three triples per game, Davis will almost certainly shoot 38.0-plus percent from deep.
Runner up: Tomislav Ivisic
Turnovers: Quentin Coleman
The stars are aligning for Coleman, who – it's worth noting – is lauded for his processing ability and decision-making, to be something of a turnover machine. Expected to be high usage? Check. Projected lead guard? Check. Freshman? Check.
As a first-year college player, Coleman will face bumps in the road – and likely in the form of turnovers. It’s just part of the freshman process, even for the best of the best.
Runner up: Vaaks
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf