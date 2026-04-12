Illinois Lands Top-15 Transfer Stefan Vaaks – Full Scouting Report and Team Fit

Illinois made its first transfer portal move in the 2026 offseason , and it wasn’t just a splash but a wave – and a massive one at that. Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, the No. 13 overall player in the portal (per 247Sports), committed to the Illini on Sunday, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Providence transfer guard Stefan Vaaks has committed to Illinois, source told @On3.



The 6-7 freshman averaged 15.8 points per game this season. Earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/vu0lhCv9EE — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 12, 2026

Who is Stefan Vaaks?

Originally from Tabasalu, Estonia, Vaaks played professionally for a few seasons before heading to Providence for his first year of college hoops in 2025-2026. As a freshman, Vaaks averaged 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and a team-high 3.2 assists for the Friars.

Stefan Vaaks scouting report

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It would be unfair to call Vaaks a one-trick pony, but he undoubtedly is at his best on one area of the floor: behind the three-point line. Vaaks can really shoot it. He led the Big East with 2.9 threes per game, hitting them at a rate of 35.0 percent, which is even more impressive when you consider the heavily contested shots he was prone to taking.

Vaaks can do it all as a shooter: movement – be it left to right or right to left – off the bounce going in either direction and pure spot-ups. The energy flow on his jumper is buttery-smooth, he has a lightning-quick release and he stands 6-foot-7. Put plainly, there may not be a more versatile shooting guard returning to college basketball this year.

But again, Vaaks isn’t a one-trick pony. As mentioned, he led Providence in assists, and that’s despite being an off-ball player. The beauty of Vaaks’ game is his ability to play any role, though. He’s a more-than-capable pick-and-roll operator, yet he’s happy to play in a secondary playmaker role and let others work.

A look at future Illini Stefan Vaaks: pic.twitter.com/OaE1RVuuuh — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) April 12, 2026

Getting downhill, Vaaks doesn’t have eye-opening burst, but he’s tremendously crafty and has a surprisingly tight handle, evident in his deep bag of isolation moves. Around the rim, his feel reveals itself in a variety of up-fakes and fancy footwork. Vaaks isn’t a dominant downhill threat, but that skill isn’t just supplemental. He shot 51.7 percent inside the arc and can score in a handful of ways not involving long-distance jumpers.

But Brad Underwood still has a project in Vaaks: defensively, he has a long way to go. On the glass, perhaps even further. But with his size and subsequent length, Vaaks should, at the very least, be able to develop into an average player in both departments.

How will Stefan Vaaks fit at Illinois?

Feb 14, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence College Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) dunks during the first half of the game against the St. John’s University Red Storm at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Vaaks, regardless of how the rest of the portal shakes out for the Illini, is going to slide into the two-guard position. In a position-less, five-out scheme at Illinois, Vaaks will still have the ball in his hands and play in ball-screen action at a high clip – but a different player will very likely be in control at point guard.

With Vaaks’ shooting ability, the Illini may elect to run more off-ball action to free him up for clean looks, but Underwood also might just stick with the same free-flowing action he ran last season.



Either way, Vaaks is a surefire starter for Illinois who will be the premier long-distance weapon on the roster while adding secondary playmaker value along with some rim-attacking ability.