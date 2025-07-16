Four-Star Recruit Compared to Shaquille O'Neal Includes Illinois in Top Seven
For a few weeks, it felt like Illinois was in the market only for shooters. At every position, 1 through 5, the Illini were in the hunt for long-range snipers. But over the past few weeks, coach Brad Underwood and his staff have targeted more than one traditional, low-block big.
One of them, Marcis Ponder, is a rising senior from Virginia – a mammoth of a young man who stands at 6-foot-11 and weighs 328 pounds yet has the feet of a ballet dancer.
With his size, frame and agility, Ponder seems to dunk everything. Not surprisingly, he has drawn many comparisons to NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. A class of 2026 prospect, Ponder is the No. 84 player in the nation and ninth-rated center according to 247Sports.
And on Tuesday night, Ponder cut his list of possible destination schools to seven – and included Illinois among them. The other six: Miami, Indiana, Providence, Florida State, Texas and Cincinnati.
The Illini – who offered Ponder back in May 2023 – have been involved in his recruitment from the jump. Illinois has yet to bring Ponder on campus for a visit, but expect Underwood and his crew to try to put that process in motion in the coming weeks and months.
Although the Illini appear poised to employ a five-out offensive style in this upcoming campaign, they apparently haven't altogether abandoned the idea of lineups and sets featuring a more traditional big man. That vision, in this case, is clear: Ponder living on the block, surrounded by four knockdown shooters on the perimeter.
The last time Illinois had such a scheme as its go-to offense? When former All-American center Kofi Cockburn was still in Champaign – a situation that worked out pretty well for the Illini.