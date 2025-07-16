Illinois Basketball Quick-Hitters: Three Things to Know for July 16
All things considered, in the dead of the summer, it may be one of the least busy times for Illinois basketball, but even then, there are constant moving pieces. Fortunately, Illinois on SI is here to keep you updated. Here is all of the latest summarized into three “need-to-knows”.
3). Will Riley, Kasparas Jakucionis DNPs in Latest NBA Summer League Action
After a mediocre summer league debut with the Washington Wizards, Will Riley bounced back with an excellent all-around performance in his second outing – even earning the praise of his General Manager, Will Dawkins. But in what would have been Riley’s third contest, the Wizards elected to hold the first-round pick out, along with the majority of the Wizards’ young core, including Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George.
Meanwhile, Kasparas Jakucionis was also a DNP in the Miami Heat’s most recent outing, which was a bit more of a head-scratcher. The Heat played the rest of their young stars in Kel’el Ware and Pelle Larsson, leading to some speculation about Jakucionis’ potential benching.
2). Illinois’ Active Weekend on The Recruiting Trail
The Illini took full advantage of the first NCAA active period in July, offering four prospects and scouting a key target. Brad Underwood and his staff extended offers to a versatile, high-level shooter from the class of 2026 in Maximo Adams, a springy 2027 big man in Caleb Ourigou, and a pair of foreign-born, New York-living 2028 AAU teammates. Underwood was also in person to watch the nation’s top-rated center in Arafan Diane last Thursday.
With this upcoming weekend (July 17-20) marking the final live period of the month, expect Underwood and his crew to be spread out across the country, scouting high-priority targets and offering new risers.
1). Terrence Shannon Jr. Lighting Up NBA Summer League
It has taken Terrence Shannon Jr. just one NBA season to blossom into a rising star. Although summer league success doesn’t exactly translate directly into in-season success, it’s certainly a step in the right direction. Shannon’s 22.7 points per game ranks fifth among players who have been active in two or more outings, and he’s adding 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
His sheer production is impressive in itself, but it’s not just what Shannon has done; it’s the way he’s done it. From deep (made ten triples through three games), above the rim, euro-step drop-off dimes, you name it.
The 6-foot-6 wing’s game has grown in nearly every aspect during his lone professional season. Expect Shannon to fully carve out a niche with Minnesota this season and play an integral role for the title-contending squad.
