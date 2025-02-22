Illinois vs. Duke: A Complete History of Their College Basketball Matchups
Illinois and No. 3 Duke meet Saturday (7 p.m., on FOX) at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the fairly rare late-February out-of-conference game for the Fighting Illini.
Although things haven't gone entirely according to plan in the 2024-25 season, Illinois still sits fairly safe in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. How much damage it can cause there is another question that Saturday night, good or bad, will likely bring more answers about.
Saturday night's contest will be just the ninth all-time between the two schools, all coming since the 1986-87 season. Although Duke holds a 5-3 series edge, Illinois holds a piece of history over legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
1986: Illinois 69, Duke 62 (BYU-Hawaii Classic)
Led by 22 points from Ken Norman, Illinois bested Tommy Amaker, Danny Ferry and the rest of the Blue Devils.
1994: Duke 70, Illinois 65 (Chicago)
After starting the season by winning the San Juan Shootout, Illinois fell to No. 6 Duke in the first Fighting Illini game ever played at the United Center. Kiwane Garris led all scorers with 19 points in the losing effort.
1995: Illinois 75, Duke 65 (Durham, North Carolina)
Lou Henson's final season as Illinois coach featured the program's first-ever trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kiwane Garris again led the Fighting Illini with 18 points, helping to hand Duke a rare non-conference loss on its home floor.
1999: Duke 72, Illinois 69 (Chicago)
Despite a combined 28 points from Cory Bradford and Frank Williams, Illinois couldn't overcome a combined 38 points from Chris Carrawell and Jason Williams in the Blue Devils victory. Randomly, this was the second-straight Duke-Illinois contest that was officiated by Ed Hightower.
2000: Duke 78, Illinois 77 (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Meeting again in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Illinois gave Duke a variety of fits all night but couldn't pull the upset of No. 1. Frank Williams led the Illini with 19 points, but his nine turnovers in the one-point loss proved fatal.
2004: Duke 72, Illinois 62 (Atlanta)
The only NCAA tournament game between Illinois and Duke took place in 2004 in the Sweet 16. Illinois' Roger Powell and James Augustine combined for 30 points but were unable to control Luol Deng (18 points), J.J. Redick (17) and Shelden Williams (14) down the stretch.
2007: Duke 79, Illinois 66 (Maui, Hawaii)
Gerald Henderson was too much for Illinois to handle in the second round of the 2007 Maui Invitational, as Duke was in control almost throughout. Brian Randle's 16 points led all Illinois scorers.
2020: Illinois 83, Duke 68 (Durham, North Carolina)
Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 18 points, but it was a true team effort for the Illini as six different players finished in double figures. Although the game was played during the pandemic and in front of cardboard cutouts to fill the Cameron Crazy student section, Illinois became the only non-ACC team to beat Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils twice in Duke's home building during his 42-year tenure.
2025: Duke vs. Illinois (New York City)
Saturday at Madison Square Garden, Illinois will try to pull an upset of No. 3 Duke, which holds a 5-3 all-time advantage in the series.