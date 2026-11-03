Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Annihilation of Fairleigh Dickinson

Illinois could not have asked for a much better start to the 2026-27 season, absolutely dismantling Fairleigh Dickinson 120-45 on Monday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The Illini didn't just beat the Knights. They put together one of the most dominant performances in program history, setting school records for both three-pointers made (19) and margin of victory (75 points).

The Illini entered the season with sky-high expectations following last year's Final Four appearance, and if Monday night's offensive explosion was any indication, Brad Underwood may have another offensive juggernaut on his hands.

Illinois wasted absolutely no time asserting its dominance, jumping out to a commanding lead and never looking back. By halftime, the Illini had already poured in 67 points, taking a ridiculous 47-point advantage into the locker room.

Andrej Stojakovic and Stefan Vaaks led the scoring charge with 20 points apiece, while the Illini received contributions from up and down the roster. Perhaps even more encouraging was the team's ability to generate offense without relying on one individual player. Remember: Illinois did all this with Preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic still on the shelf (foot, appendectomy), not to mention Lincoln Williams, who sat out the FDU game because of a groin injury.

Of course, it's important to acknowledge the competition. Fairleigh Dickinson is far from a Big Ten powerhouse, and Illinois was expected to win comfortably. But there's a difference between handling an inferior opponent and completely running it out of the gym.



Illinois landed on the latter.

The one concerning development came in the first half, when senior Jake Davis suffered a left shoulder injury and did not return. Davis is expected to be an important piece of Illinois' rotation this season, and his status moving forward will certainly be worth monitoring.

Outside of that unfortunate development, there was very little for Illini fans to complain about. The offense came in waves, the ball movement was a joy to watch and Illinois' sheer number of emerging scoring options will be enough to keep most opponents up at night. Even with the obvious mismatch in talent, putting up 120 points and winning by 75 is a wildly impressive feat.

The real tests will come soon enough, with matchups against Texas Tech and Duke looming. For now, Illinois has sent an emphatic message to open its season: The Illini are back, and their offense looks downright terrifying.

The opposite of a nail-biter

Just grabbed Illinois live -71.5 a line that big I had to be apart of — Guy on the left (@thatboydhill) November 3, 2026

Is that good?

Illinois vs. FDU



Score: 115-45

Points off turnovers: 21-4

Total rebounds: 63-19

Second chance points: 31-5

Fast break points: 22-2#Illini. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 3, 2026

Illinois rips off a 24-0 run, and ties a program record for the most points scored in a half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oa8f7L65ei — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 3, 2026

Time to go

“GO GO GO!” #illini HC Brad Underwood has yelled multiple times during transition offense



This team will surely have a higher tempo than last year’s offense.



This will benefit Stojakovic on offense.



Illinois up 96-30 FDU pic.twitter.com/6mcpaM2Rcd — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 3, 2026

This Vaaks fella can play

Stefan Vaaks in his #Illini debut OFF THE BENCH😭 This team has so much depth‼️ pic.twitter.com/tV43ziSm4H — Illini Muse (@IlliniMuse) November 3, 2026

This shooting and ball movement for the Illinois Fighting Illini is unbelievable.



Stefan Vaaks might actually shoot the lights out of the building this year. — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) November 3, 2026

Whichever computer predicted that Stefan Vaaks is only going to average 8 ppg this season must have a virus. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) November 3, 2026

Another three from Vaaks, and that's his third so far. A good start for the sharpshooter who struggled from three against UIC. #Illini — Evy York (@evy_york2) November 3, 2026

A very entertaining night

It's about over here in Champaign, as the #Illini are up 115-45 with 1:44 left in the game. It's been a true domination on all fronts in Illinois' season opener including 18 made triples, 63 rebounds and 29 assists as a team. — Evy York (@evy_york2) November 3, 2026

Elite freshman ... again

Both freshman guards are on triple double watch simultaneously 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/GGfOx5VEDf — Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) November 3, 2026

ETHAN BROWN has 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in his first 11 minutes of college basketball. I closed fan club applications at the start of the game so unfortunately, you're too late to get on the bandwagon. — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) November 3, 2026

And the journey begins

The road to Detroit starts with a bang!!! 75 point win and break the record for most 3s made and attempted. Just 8 points shy of the program single game high #illini pic.twitter.com/FX3soGKyH1 — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) November 3, 2026

Might as well win a natty this year…#Illini — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) November 3, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 3, 2026