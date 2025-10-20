Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Exhibition Win Over Illinois State
It’s officially basketball season in Champaign – well, sort of. The Illinois men’s basketball team kicked off its 2025-26 campaign on Sunday afternoon with an exhibition game against in-state foe Illinois State, the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference. And although the Illini were without several key contributors – Andrej Stojakovic, Mihailo Petrovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Ty Rodgers – there was still plenty to watch and to like from Brad Underwood’s revamped roster.
Illinois broke in a handful of new players and introduced a new defensive coordinator in Camryn Crocker, who wasted no time putting his stamp on the team. Facing a confident Redbirds squad, the Illini showed few signs of early-season rust, controlling the game from start to finish on their way to a 92-65 victory at State Farm Center.
The Illini jumped out fast, building a 9-2 lead at the first media timeout and never looking back. They also unveiled a few schematic wrinkles, including a zone defense on the opening possession and frequent double-teams in the post – notable changes from last season's heavy straight-up man-to-man approach. The defensive energy was high, and communication seemed sharp for a unit still learning under a new coordinator.
Offensively, Illinois ran its familiar free-flowing, pick-and-roll attack, effectively spacing the floor and sharing the ball more. Kylan Boswell appeared in control throughout the game, tallying 14 points, six assists and a handful of disruptive defensive plays that sparked transition opportunities. Ben Humrichous, one of the team’s veteran anchors, provided balance with nine points, seven rebounds and plenty of hustle plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
But it was the newcomers who stole the show. Freshman forward David Mirkovic dominated from start to finish, posting 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in an all-around performance that showed poise beyond his years. He bullied defenders in the post, knocked down a pair of threes and looked like a natural fit in Underwood’s system. Freshman Brandon Lee added 17 points and strong defense, while transfer center Zvonimir Ivisic displayed his versatility with 15 points, two blocks and a smooth outside stroke.
All in all, it was a statement start for a deep Illinois team still missing several rotation pieces. If this was just the first glimpse, the Illini could be one of the nation’s most dangerous squads once fully healthy. And as usual, Illini Nation lit up social media with reactions to the team’s performance.