First Impressions: How Each Illinois Newcomer Fared Against Illinois State
No. 17 Illinois took down Illinois State by a score of 92-65 in an exhibition game Sunday in Champaign. With the Illini yet again bringing in a handful of newcomers this offseason, we’ll take a look at how each of the active newbies performed in their respective debuts in orange and blue. (Mihailo Petrovic and Andrej Stojakovic were inactive.)
How every active Illinois newcomer looked against Illinois State
David Mirkovic
In an almost startling debut, Mirkovic was far and away the best player on the floor in Sunday’s game. Illini coach Brad Underwood had mentioned multiple times that Mirkovic is an extremely versatile player, but against Illinois State, we finally got to see it firsthand.
A 6-foot-9 freshman big man from Montenegro, Mirkovic put on a clinic in the post, knocked down a pair of triples (including one off the dribble), attacked the rim, controlled the boards and dropped dimes from all over the floor. He finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to just one turnover.
A true do-it-all player, Mirkovic was effective in every manner imaginable on offense, while putting together a solid defensive performance on the other end. The only question mark remains his ability to defend athletic fours, as he was taken off the dribble a handful of times. (Also, his 5-for-10 showing from the free throw line may be something to monitor.)
Brandon Lee
After a relatively quiet first half, during which it seemed Lee was getting his feet under him, he exploded for 14 points in the second half (and finished with 17). Lee’s physicality – which Underwood had referenced on many occasions – was on full display, never more so than on a burrowing drive that resulted in an and-one.
Defensively, Lee was a bulldog, getting over the top on every screen and disrupting the rhythm of Illinois State guards – often deterring them from even seeking out the ball. His aggressiveness and muscular profile are a hugely encouraging sign from a freshman.
Keaton Wagler
The star of Illinois’ offseason, Wagler didn’t have a standout debut – but he did knock down a pair of triples and appeared to get more comfortable as the game wore on. He also had a strong drive in the first half, finishing through a defender’s chest – and with his left hand.
Wagler's ability to play through contact as the season gets underway will be integral in determining how effective he can be for the Illini. At the bare minimum, Wagler will be a valuable catch-and-shoot option off the bench for Illinois.
Zvonimir Ivisic
It's not hyperbole to say that Ivisic may have one of the purest strokes you'll ever see from a true seven-footer. The Arkansas transfer and twin brother of fellow Illini big man Tomislav Ivisic put together a spectacular debut in Champaign – aside from his six fouls.
Big Z hit three triples – and was more than happy to put them up – while adding a pair of dunks and showing off his touch on a nice bunny. Defensively, he was a menace around the rim, sending back multiple shots on the afternoon.
Moving forward, Zvonimir likely won’t offer a ton of versatility offensively, but his shooting ability – especially considering how easily he can get off his jumper in any situation – figures to be huge for Illinois.
Blake Fagbemi
The 6-foot freshman played hard defensively and crashed the glass well, but he also had a few lapses. (He notably left Illinois State’s top shooter open in the corner.) Fagbemi may need some time to fully blossom, but his effort won’t ever be a question.