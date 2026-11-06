Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Obliterating Penn
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Another game, another offensive explosion for the Illini. After opening the season with a record-breaking 120-45 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson, Illinois picked up right where it left off Thursday night, dismantling Penn 112-70 at the State Farm Center to improve to 2-0.
And while the Illini offense again looked nearly unstoppable, perhaps the biggest takeaway from Thursday's blowout was the absurd amount of depth this Illinois team possesses.
It seemed like no matter who coach Brad Underwood threw onto the court, the Illini were going to get production. Six different players scored in double figures, led by Andrej Stojakovic with 25 points and Quentin Coleman with 19. Zavier Zens provided a huge spark off the bench, pouring in 18 points while knocking down four three-pointers.
Ethan Brown added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Lincoln Williams chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds, and Stefan Vaaks rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.
The scary part? Illinois accomplished all of this without needing anyone to play more than 27 minutes.
Through two games, the Illini have looked like an offensive juggernaut. After putting up 120 points in their opener, Illinois followed that performance by shooting a ridiculous 58.9 percent from the field against Penn, including 10 made three-pointers.
But the Illini weren't just getting it done on offense. Illinois absolutely dominated the glass, outrebounding Penn 62-33 while holding the Quakers to just 29.1 percent shooting from the field.
Of course, some perspective is necessary. Fairleigh Dickinson and Penn aren't exactly the types of opponents Illinois will encounter once Big Ten play rolls around. The Illini have yet to face a team capable of truly testing their talent and depth.
Still, there's no denying how impressive Illinois has looked through its first two contests. The roster is loaded with players who can score, rebound and contribute in a variety of ways, giving Underwood an embarrassment of riches to work with.
The competition will only get tougher from here, and the Illini will eventually have to prove they can replicate this dominance against more formidable opponents. But that's a concern for another day.
For now, the Illini faithful can sit back, enjoy another offensive masterpiece and celebrate a team that looks every bit as dangerous as advertised.
Everyone enjoying the show
Freshman takeover
Quick start
Attacking the rim
It's his state
Stojakovic going off
Coleman asserting his dominance
Some brotherly love
The Illini are humming
A budding superstar
Playing fast
Not the stiffest competition
How do you stop these guys?
Tell 'em, Jon
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.