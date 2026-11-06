Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Obliterating Penn

Another game, another offensive explosion for the Illini. After opening the season with a record-breaking 120-45 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson , Illinois picked up right where it left off Thursday night, dismantling Penn 112-70 at the State Farm Center to improve to 2-0.

And while the Illini offense again looked nearly unstoppable, perhaps the biggest takeaway from Thursday's blowout was the absurd amount of depth this Illinois team possesses.

It seemed like no matter who coach Brad Underwood threw onto the court, the Illini were going to get production. Six different players scored in double figures, led by Andrej Stojakovic with 25 points and Quentin Coleman with 19. Zavier Zens provided a huge spark off the bench, pouring in 18 points while knocking down four three-pointers.

Ethan Brown added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Lincoln Williams chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds, and Stefan Vaaks rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.

The scary part? Illinois accomplished all of this without needing anyone to play more than 27 minutes.

Through two games, the Illini have looked like an offensive juggernaut. After putting up 120 points in their opener, Illinois followed that performance by shooting a ridiculous 58.9 percent from the field against Penn, including 10 made three-pointers.

Zavier converts his fourth trey of the night into a four-point play.



2H 1:17 | Illinois 112, Penn 67 pic.twitter.com/vFaYd3kZCD — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 6, 2026

But the Illini weren't just getting it done on offense. Illinois absolutely dominated the glass, outrebounding Penn 62-33 while holding the Quakers to just 29.1 percent shooting from the field.

Of course, some perspective is necessary. Fairleigh Dickinson and Penn aren't exactly the types of opponents Illinois will encounter once Big Ten play rolls around. The Illini have yet to face a team capable of truly testing their talent and depth.

Still, there's no denying how impressive Illinois has looked through its first two contests. The roster is loaded with players who can score, rebound and contribute in a variety of ways, giving Underwood an embarrassment of riches to work with.

The competition will only get tougher from here, and the Illini will eventually have to prove they can replicate this dominance against more formidable opponents. But that's a concern for another day.

For now, the Illini faithful can sit back, enjoy another offensive masterpiece and celebrate a team that looks every bit as dangerous as advertised.

Everyone enjoying the show

Caitlin Clark is in the building for Illinois vs. Penn men's basketball in Champaign pic.twitter.com/6TSu3Tqrks — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 6, 2026

Caitlin Clark is here alongside Connor Mccaffery at Illinois vs Penn #Illini pic.twitter.com/yFWgEdDips — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) November 6, 2026

Freshman takeover

#Illini starters for game 2



G Quentin Coleman

G Ethan Brown

G Andrej Stojakovic

G Lincoln Williams

C Tomislav Ivisic — Robby Nardini (@RobbyNardini) November 6, 2026

Quick start

Attacking the rim

The Illini are dunking EVERYTHING in Champaign rn 🔥



(via @CBBonFOX) pic.twitter.com/bvK3CFaIsO — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 6, 2026

Awesome sequence of three straight #Illini dunks in the first half, all in less than a minute.



After a Zvonimir Ivisic dunk, Stefan Vaaks with a nice pass downcourt for an Andrej Stojakovic dunk, and Vaaks follows it up with a steal and jam in transition.



Illinois up 53-30 pic.twitter.com/flMEoibEtv — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) November 6, 2026

It's his state

Lincoln williams - love the toughness 💪 #illini — Illini Bubba (@Illinifan365) November 6, 2026

Lincoln Williams is everywhere #Illini — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) November 6, 2026

Lincoln Williams is just an elite athlete — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 6, 2026

Stojakovic going off

If Stojakovic has finally learned how to shoot consider me tentatively interested. — The Outlet Pass (@outletpassing) November 6, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic has 25 and 5 in 18 minutes already for Illinois against Penn. He’s gonna be a killer — as he was down the stretch in the Final Four run. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTuckerCBB) November 6, 2026

Time for Andrej Stojaković to beat Keaton Wagler 46 point game :) — Colston Loveland SZN(6-2) (@ColstonStan) November 6, 2026

Coleman asserting his dominance

Coleman bully balls his way for a potential and 1. Brad subbing 5 in 5 out, love it. #illini — Chillinois Podcast (@ChillinoisPod) November 6, 2026

Q gonna be a problem…😳 #illini — Bob Euchre (@bobeuchre27) November 6, 2026

Quentin Coleman embracing contact on this bucket.



Not playing a slim guy, also that initial crossover was nice. Created the separation to set up the spin pic.twitter.com/rVuLdYZoc8 — TJ's Basketball Takes (@TJsBballTakes) November 6, 2026

Quentin Coleman great drives to the rim — Adam (@admjuu) November 6, 2026

Some brotherly love

Tomislav Ivisic has 7 assists, has really embraced playmaking in this up-tempo offense. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 6, 2026

Ivisic-to-Ivisic alley-oop is unique. Not many 7-footers throwing lobs to 7-footers out there. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 6, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic gets creative with the underhand finish for @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/i1WQg7Pga0 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 6, 2026

The Illini are humming

Man once the Illini find a groove these guys are fun to watch. #illini



15:52 left



Illinois: 67

Penn: 35 — Chillinois Podcast (@ChillinoisPod) November 6, 2026

A budding superstar

Ethan Brown might be the biggest sleeper NBA prospect in the country. Didn’t get talked about nearly enough this offseason.



12 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 0 TO on 5/9 FG vs FDU.



Wouldn’t be shocked if he’s a one and done. pic.twitter.com/LfSAfV8unR — JPR (@Scouting_Col) November 3, 2026

Ethan Brown is nasty. — Illini Basketball Podcast (@PodcastIllini) November 6, 2026

Ethan Brown is kind of a gangster. Dude has a great feel. IQ off the charts #Illini — The Last Dance (@BringThePaign) November 6, 2026

Playing fast

This #Illini team is so fun to watch. I love the fast-paced offense we’re playing this season — Rudraksh Kikani (@rudrakshkik) November 6, 2026

One thing of notice, this team Loves the pitch ahead after D Boards. Just never saw that last year. For good reason, but still. Fun stuff#illini — Wyatt McGeary (@Wyatt_McG) November 6, 2026

Not the stiffest competition

How do you stop these guys?

I tell ya, I sure wouldn't want to have to come up with a defensive game plan against the Illini. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) November 6, 2026

It is my pleasure to announce that the Illini are once again a juggernaut. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 6, 2026

We are a load. We don’t even have Jake or Mirk. This is gonna be a fun season. — Mr. Goodwrench, Illini fan (@MrG00dwrench) November 6, 2026

#Illini hit 100 points with 5:37 left in the game. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 6, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 6, 2026