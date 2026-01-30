Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Sluggish Victory Over Washington
Illinois didn’t exactly come out firing on all cylinders Thursday night, but good teams find ways to win even when the energy isn’t perfect – and that’s exactly what the Illini did in a 75-66 victory over Washington in Champaign.
Coming off an emotional, energy-sapping road win at Purdue, this had all the makings of a classic letdown. And early on, it sure looked like one. Illinois stumbled out of the gate, falling behind 7-0 before some fans had even settled into their seats. The offense was sluggish, the pace was slow and Washington looked more than comfortable hanging around.
Then, almost on cue, Illinois flipped the switch.
A quick 10-0 run erased the deficit and gave the Illini the lead for good. From there, it wasn’t always pretty, but it was controlled. Illinois never fully pulled away, yet Washington never truly threatened, either – the kind of game in which the margin stays tight but the outcome never quite feels in doubt.
Part of the grind-it-out nature of the game came down to personnel. Illinois continues to play without senior guard Kylan Boswell, and his absence showed at times – particularly in terms of flow and on-ball pressure. Washington also brought a ton of positional size, which helped neutralize some of Illinois’ usual rebounding advantages and allowed the Huskies to linger longer than expected.
Still, the Illini had answers – and they came from their stars.
Keaton Wagler was once again the engine, finishing with 22 points and eight assists. He controlled the tempo, made the right reads and repeatedly bailed the Illini out when possessions bogged down. David Mirkovic was equally important, pouring in 19 points and providing a steady interior presence that kept Illinois from going cold for extended stretches.
One of the most encouraging developments came from Ben Humrichous. After struggling from deep in recent games, Humrichous finally saw the ball go through the hoop, knocking down four three-pointers. Just as important, he paired it with strong defensive effort, giving Illinois quality minutes on both ends of the floor.
In the end, this wasn’t a headline-grabbing win – and that’s perfectly fine. After the emotional high of Mackey Arena, Illinois took care of business against a capable Washington squad and avoided the classic letdown. With a trip to Lincoln to face upstart Nebraska next, the Illini will happily bank a steady, workmanlike win. Meanwhile, social media had its say.
