Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Beatdown of Southern

Illinois treated its final non-conference game like a formality, rolling past Southern 90-55 on Monday in a performance that checked every box heading into the remainder of its Big Ten schedule. From the opening minutes, the Illini were sharper, faster and more physical, building a commanding early lead and never letting the Jaguars provide even a moment's intrigue. By the time Southern settled in, Illinois was already fully in cruise control.

Closing out 2025 with a W. pic.twitter.com/2vhIPfxJbi — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 29, 2025

The offense set the tone immediately. Illinois moved the ball with purpose, found shooters in rhythm and spaced the floor beautifully. Fourteen made threes at a 41.2 percent clip will quiet just about any opponent, and the Illini consistently turned defensive stops into clean looks on the other end. The ball rarely stuck, and possessions rarely felt rushed – a good sign for a team that has occasionally flirted with chaos in the recent past.

Defensively, Illinois was just as impressive. The Illini applied pressure early, closed out with intent and forced Southern into tough shots throughout the night. The Jaguars struggled to generate clean looks or consistent rhythm, allowing Illinois to dictate the pace and control the game from start to finish. It was the kind of defensive effort that doesn’t necessarily pop in the box score but sets the foundation for everything else.

With the game well in hand, Illinois was able to go deep into its rotation, and the bench made the most of the opportunity. Jake Davis provided the night’s biggest surprise, leading the team with 15 points off the bench in a scoring outburst that felt equal parts unexpected and entertaining. It may not be a recurring headline, but it was a reminder of the depth Illinois can tap into when needed.

Keaton Wagler delivered one of the most quietly effective performances of the season, finishing with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He controlled the game without forcing anything, facilitating the offense, keeping teammates involved and ensuring Illinois never lost its grip. It was a steady, mature showing that underscored his, and the Illini’s, growth.

By the final horn, the takeaway was clear: Illinois looks ready. The Illini were locked in on both ends, efficient without being reckless and confident without being careless (at least until the closing minutes). As Big Ten play looms, Illinois enters conference action playing its best basketball of the season – and judging by the reactions online afterward, plenty of people noticed.

Here are the best of social media's reactions to the Illini's win over the Jaguars:

What a way to spend a Monday

A good non-conference test

Looking forward to watching Illinois vs Southern.. that Southern team took Washington to two or three OTs



Gotta get em outta here asap — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 29, 2025

Hello, NBA

How'd Keaton Wagler just do this?! 😲



No. 20 @IlliniMBB has a special one in the freshman PG.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/7gBlEIZxqI — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 29, 2025

Enjoy



Keaton Wagler



He is gonna be a



Lotto



Pick



2026



Silk pic.twitter.com/yeRHX8otEr — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) December 29, 2025

To Southern’s credit - they are aggressively defending Keaton Wagler which we really haven’t seen teams do yet. It’s limited his scoring (only 6 shot attempts) but he still found a way to impact the game with 8 assists. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) December 29, 2025

KEATON WAGLER man. Rinse wash and repeat with this kid. Only 27 minutes. Not shown (only 1 turnover again). #hoops #illini pic.twitter.com/YbyQpcSHMa — kyler pessman (@KylerPessman) December 29, 2025

Mihailo Petrovic working out the kinks

Mihailo Petrovic is flat out not doing the things he needs to do to earn playing time. Plenty of potential, but too many turnovers and too much of a liability on defense. — Ryan Easterling (@RyanEasterling) December 29, 2025

Davis for three!

How about Jake Davis!



5/6 from 3 today. An elite shooter who might have finally got it going for Illinois 👀 pic.twitter.com/3QMLbO587j — College Basketball Headquarters (@CBBheadquarters) December 29, 2025

Jake Davis' shot is so smooth. #Illini — Illini Frank (@choklitpain) December 29, 2025

Season-high 15 points for number 15, Jake Davis #Illini pic.twitter.com/qDCzDXV6Wk — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) December 29, 2025

Jake Davis hits his 5th 3 pointer and has 15 points now. — Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) December 29, 2025

Keep on climbing

I know it’s Southern, but the Illinois defense looked good again today



Up to #8 overall and the #25 defense at KenPom — RN2 (@RobbyNardini) December 29, 2025

The Illini are starting to click

A ho-hum 35 point win. The defensive identity that’s emerging over the last couple games is exciting.



If they can maintain pace, this #Illini hoops squad will be a real threat come March. pic.twitter.com/2R8WMSVzO7 — Carson Bounds (@CarsonBounds) December 29, 2025

#Illini are tied for the most wins going into the New Year under Brad Underwood with 10



The only other team? The 2023-24 Elite 8 ball club — RN2 (@RobbyNardini) December 29, 2025

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2025

On to Big Ten Play

Last day Coach Underwood gets to have any fun with B1G ball starting back up 😭 #illini pic.twitter.com/jWxRZtIq2S — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) December 29, 2025