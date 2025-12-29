Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Beatdown of Southern
In this story:
Illinois treated its final non-conference game like a formality, rolling past Southern 90-55 on Monday in a performance that checked every box heading into the remainder of its Big Ten schedule. From the opening minutes, the Illini were sharper, faster and more physical, building a commanding early lead and never letting the Jaguars provide even a moment's intrigue. By the time Southern settled in, Illinois was already fully in cruise control.
The offense set the tone immediately. Illinois moved the ball with purpose, found shooters in rhythm and spaced the floor beautifully. Fourteen made threes at a 41.2 percent clip will quiet just about any opponent, and the Illini consistently turned defensive stops into clean looks on the other end. The ball rarely stuck, and possessions rarely felt rushed – a good sign for a team that has occasionally flirted with chaos in the recent past.
Defensively, Illinois was just as impressive. The Illini applied pressure early, closed out with intent and forced Southern into tough shots throughout the night. The Jaguars struggled to generate clean looks or consistent rhythm, allowing Illinois to dictate the pace and control the game from start to finish. It was the kind of defensive effort that doesn’t necessarily pop in the box score but sets the foundation for everything else.
With the game well in hand, Illinois was able to go deep into its rotation, and the bench made the most of the opportunity. Jake Davis provided the night’s biggest surprise, leading the team with 15 points off the bench in a scoring outburst that felt equal parts unexpected and entertaining. It may not be a recurring headline, but it was a reminder of the depth Illinois can tap into when needed.
Keaton Wagler delivered one of the most quietly effective performances of the season, finishing with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He controlled the game without forcing anything, facilitating the offense, keeping teammates involved and ensuring Illinois never lost its grip. It was a steady, mature showing that underscored his, and the Illini’s, growth.
By the final horn, the takeaway was clear: Illinois looks ready. The Illini were locked in on both ends, efficient without being reckless and confident without being careless (at least until the closing minutes). As Big Ten play looms, Illinois enters conference action playing its best basketball of the season – and judging by the reactions online afterward, plenty of people noticed.
Here are the best of social media's reactions to the Illini's win over the Jaguars:
What a way to spend a Monday
A good non-conference test
Hello, NBA
Mihailo Petrovic working out the kinks
Davis for three!
Keep on climbing
The Illini are starting to click
Tell 'em, Jon
On to Big Ten Play
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.