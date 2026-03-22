Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Round of 32 Win Over VCU

Illinois is headed to the Sweet 16, and although Saturday's second-round matchup against VCU ended comfortably, it did not exactly feel that way at the start.

Greenville, you've been great, BUT WE'RE HEADING TO HOUSTON. — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 22, 2026

The Illini pulled away in the second half to beat VCU 76-55 on Saturday, but the opening 20 minutes had just enough tension to make Illinois fans uneasy. VCU brought exactly what was expected: ball pressure, energy and a willingness to turn the game into a grind. For a stretch in the first half, Illinois looked a little shaky trying to handle all of it.



That's when Andrej Stojakovic intervened.

While the offense struggled to fully settle in, Stojakovic gave Illinois exactly what it needed. He attacked the basket, got to the free-throw line and kept the Illini from letting the game drift in the wrong direction. He finished with 21 points on 7-for-12 (58.3 percent) shooting and went 7-for-9 (77.8 percent) at the line, consistently making plays when Illinois needed someone to calm things down. Every time VCU threatened to make problems, Stojakovic had an answer.

Because of that, Illinois was able to go into halftime with a 35-28 lead, which felt significant considering how uncomfortable much of the first half had been.



Then the second half started, and Illinois looked like a completely different team.

The Illini were excellent after the break. The offense found its rhythm, the size advantage became overwhelming and the game slowly but surely tilted out of VCU’s reach. What had been a tense, physical matchup in the first half turned into a showcase of just how dangerous Illinois can be when everything starts clicking.

Tomislav Ivisic was a major part of that shift. The big man finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, controlling the paint and helping Illinois dominate the glass. VCU had no real answer for Illinois’ frontcourt once the Illini settled in, and that showed up in the rebounding numbers. The Illini won the battle of the boards 45-29 and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, repeatedly creating extra chances and wearing VCU down.

Keaton Wagler also added 14 points, while Kylan Boswell scored 12. Illinois got contributions throughout the lineup, which is part of what made the second half feel so impressive. It wasn't just one player going on a heater. It was the entire team starting to play with pace, confidence and control.

So, yes, there were some nervous moments early, and yes, Illinois had to weather a few stretches where things looked a little too messy for comfort. But once the Illini found their footing, they were clearly the better team.



Now comes the next step.

Illinois is headed to the Sweet 16, where Houston awaits. That is a much bigger challenge, but for one night, Illini fans were not worried about what comes next. They were too busy enjoying the fact that Illinois shook off a shaky first half, dominated the second and punched its ticket to the tournament’s second weekend.

Here we go

Well, the sweet 16 is right in front of us. Take care of business. Do not let the guard play of VCU take of this game. Illinois on offense speaks for itself, play through your best players and you will win this ball game. Let's move on. Go illini #illini — Drew Schweitzer (@drewschweitz) March 22, 2026

All right. I'm cautiously optimistic about this one. Just play well and let the rest take care of itself. #Illini — Brandon Bender (@brandonmbender) March 22, 2026

Fast start

#Illini have opened up a 9-2 run early in this game as they've had two feet in the paint on nearly every possession sice the opening tip. — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) March 22, 2026

Davis with a three to give the #Illini a 3-point lead early into this game. — Evy York (@evy_york2) March 22, 2026

Dominating down low

Illinois' decided frontcourt advantage showing up in several ways in the early going against VCU. #Illini #MarchMadness — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 22, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic getting downhill with regularity. He’s got five points in three minutes already. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 22, 2026

The size and length of Illinois is a problem early for VCU. They can’t get anything going. #Illini — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 22, 2026

The Rams will not quit

The #Illini look solid but VCU is pretty clearly one of those pesky teams that isn’t going to go away — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) March 22, 2026

Virginia Commonwealth is scrappy as hell #Illini — Blake (@blakebryan33) March 22, 2026

Vcu fighting back hard. Illinois starting to get frustrated. I don’t love this trend. Let’s get back to who we are please !! #illini — Drew Schweitzer (@drewschweitz) March 22, 2026

Some tough officiating

Refs are absolute clowns.



BUT you have to overcome that. #illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) March 22, 2026

The refs in this #Illini game need to be immediately investigated for fixing games — It's Always Sonny in StL (@ERob979) March 22, 2026

These refs have to be joking #illini — Wyatt McGeary (@Wyatt_McG) March 22, 2026

WELCOME TO MARCH, ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC!

Andrej Stojakovic with the JAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/GwML7qzzSl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

Andrej Stojaković with a PERFECTLY timed interruption during @tracywolfson's update 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lI3527WguG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2026

Stojakovic playing well. Keeping Illinois alive. #illini — Drew Schweitzer (@drewschweitz) March 22, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic legacy game? 👀 #Illini — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 22, 2026

Yeah this is Stojakovic’s offense the rest of the night. #illini — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) March 22, 2026

A nice lead at the break ...

HALFTIME: #Illini 35 - VCU 28



Andrej Stojakovic leads Illinois with 16 pts off the bench. But the rest of the team is struggling.



VCU’s grit is on full display, forcing 8 Illinois turnovers in the first half. #MarchMadness — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 22, 2026

Illinois played a strong first 10 mins and led by as many 12 but live ball turnovers allowed VCU to come all the way back.



Enter Andrej Stojakovic who saved the half for the #Illini - scoring 16 points including 11 straight to close the half.



Illinois leads 35-28 at the break. — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 22, 2026

... and a quick start to the second half

Illinois opens the half on an 8-2 run. Big time alley oop by Ivisic. But they can’t let VCU do their thing.



Foot on the gas. Keep it there! #Illini — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 22, 2026

That’s how you start a half. #Illini offense starting to get cooking. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) March 22, 2026

THAT is how you start a 2nd half and send a message. #Illini — Eric Earl Mondhink (@emondhinkFH05) March 22, 2026

ON HIS HEAD!

Ivisic just killed a man! 💀💀💀💀



pic.twitter.com/8YBsrF66ua — Bourbon City Sports (@BourbonCityCFC) March 22, 2026

ZVONIMIR IVISIC OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/OU3QHR6ArO — Illini Basketball Podcast (@PodcastIllini) March 22, 2026

Keaton Wagler with the dagger

Never fear, Wagler is here to close #Illini — Craig Crowley (@CraigCrowley) March 22, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2026

Next up: Houston