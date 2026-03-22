Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Round of 32 Win Over VCU
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Illinois is headed to the Sweet 16, and although Saturday's second-round matchup against VCU ended comfortably, it did not exactly feel that way at the start.
The Illini pulled away in the second half to beat VCU 76-55 on Saturday, but the opening 20 minutes had just enough tension to make Illinois fans uneasy. VCU brought exactly what was expected: ball pressure, energy and a willingness to turn the game into a grind. For a stretch in the first half, Illinois looked a little shaky trying to handle all of it.
That's when Andrej Stojakovic intervened.
While the offense struggled to fully settle in, Stojakovic gave Illinois exactly what it needed. He attacked the basket, got to the free-throw line and kept the Illini from letting the game drift in the wrong direction. He finished with 21 points on 7-for-12 (58.3 percent) shooting and went 7-for-9 (77.8 percent) at the line, consistently making plays when Illinois needed someone to calm things down. Every time VCU threatened to make problems, Stojakovic had an answer.
Because of that, Illinois was able to go into halftime with a 35-28 lead, which felt significant considering how uncomfortable much of the first half had been.
Then the second half started, and Illinois looked like a completely different team.
The Illini were excellent after the break. The offense found its rhythm, the size advantage became overwhelming and the game slowly but surely tilted out of VCU’s reach. What had been a tense, physical matchup in the first half turned into a showcase of just how dangerous Illinois can be when everything starts clicking.
Tomislav Ivisic was a major part of that shift. The big man finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, controlling the paint and helping Illinois dominate the glass. VCU had no real answer for Illinois’ frontcourt once the Illini settled in, and that showed up in the rebounding numbers. The Illini won the battle of the boards 45-29 and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, repeatedly creating extra chances and wearing VCU down.
Keaton Wagler also added 14 points, while Kylan Boswell scored 12. Illinois got contributions throughout the lineup, which is part of what made the second half feel so impressive. It wasn't just one player going on a heater. It was the entire team starting to play with pace, confidence and control.
So, yes, there were some nervous moments early, and yes, Illinois had to weather a few stretches where things looked a little too messy for comfort. But once the Illini found their footing, they were clearly the better team.
Now comes the next step.
Illinois is headed to the Sweet 16, where Houston awaits. That is a much bigger challenge, but for one night, Illini fans were not worried about what comes next. They were too busy enjoying the fact that Illinois shook off a shaky first half, dominated the second and punched its ticket to the tournament’s second weekend.
Here we go
Fast start
Dominating down low
The Rams will not quit
Some tough officiating
WELCOME TO MARCH, ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC!
A nice lead at the break ...
... and a quick start to the second half
ON HIS HEAD!
Keaton Wagler with the dagger
Tell 'em, Jon
Next up: Houston
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.