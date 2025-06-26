Illini now

Social Media Reacts to Miami Heat Drafting Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis

Jakucionis was selected by the Heat in Wednesday's 2025 NBA Draft, setting social media ablaze

Pranav Hegde

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kasparas Jakucionis reacts with Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood after being selected as the 20th pick by the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Even if it took longer than he might have hoped, former Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis heard his name called in the NBA Draft on Wednesday when the Miami Heat selected him with the 20th overall pick.

Jakucionis, from Lithuania, turned in an impressive freshman season in Champaign, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while helping lead Illinois to a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Throughout the year, Jakucionis showed flashes of elite playmaking and scoring ability, at one point climbing into top-five mock draft territory. However, a lingering forearm injury in the second half of the year slowed his momentum, starting his gradual slide out of the draft lottery.

Still, landing with the Heat represents a promising opportunity. Jakucionis is expected to take on a meaningful role in a system that emphasizes ball movement and quick decision making – an ideal fit for his skill set as a poised playmaker. With one of the NBA’s top coaches in Erik Spoelstra guiding his development, Jakucionis will be in a strong position to maximize his potential and make an early impact at the next level.

As expected, the selection generated plenty of buzz online. Here are some of the best reactions from social media:

A home run pick?

New dynamic duo?

Pat Riley celebrates

Shock and awwwww yeah!

European connection in South Beach?

Getting it one-and-done

