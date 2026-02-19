Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Win Over USC

Illinois couldn’t have drawn up a much better start to its West Coast swing.



The Illini (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) opened their California trip with a dominant 101-65 Quad 1 win over USC, a pillar-to-post performance that showcased just how overwhelming this team can be when it’s locked in. From the opening minutes, Illinois set the tone with pace, physicality and shot-making, quickly turning what looked like an intriguing matchup on paper into a one-sided affair.

The Trojans have some guys who can make plays. Guard Alijah Arenas can create shots, and forward Ezra Ausar has the athleticism to finish at the rim, draw fouls anc create problems for opponents. But none of that mattered once Illinois got rolling. The Illini jumped out to a double-digit lead almost immediately, pushing the ball in transition and attacking the Trojans before their defense could get set. Every USC mistake was punished, and even its made baskets were often followed by quick Illinois responses on the other end.

USC head coach Erik Musselman tried everything he could to stop the bleeding early. He burned three timeouts in the first half alone, searching for a lineup or adjustment that could slow Illinois. Nothing worked. The Illini offense kept coming in waves, mixing inside finishes with clean perimeter looks and never letting the Trojans find a rhythm. Illinois’ ball movement carved up USC’s defense, and the depth of the roster was on full display as fresh legs continually kept the pressure on.

Just a normal day with Andrej on your team.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/89JaSNiDiX — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 19, 2026

That depth showed up definitively on the scoreboard. Seven Illini reached double figures, a balance that made the game impossible for USC to manage. Andrej Stojakovic led the way with 22 points, providing a major boost on the wing in his return to the lineup. His scoring came in a variety of ways, and his presence only added to the stress Illinois put on the Trojans defensively. When one scorer cooled off, another immediately picked up the slack.

By halftime, the Illini lead was 54-32, and the outcome was all but decided. Illinois had already imposed its will on both ends of the floor, controlling the glass, winning the turnover battle and consistently generating high-quality shots. The second half became more about maintaining focus than chasing a result, and the Illini avoided letting their guard down. They cruised to the finish line, stretching the lead further while continuing to rotate players and keep the energy high.

Performances like this highlight just how high Illinois’ ceiling can be. When the Illini are playing fast, sharing the ball and defending with intensity, they can overwhelm quality opponents in a hurry. Doing it on the road, in a Quad 1 environment is extremely impressive. Social media took note:

I-L-L travels

"Robert, what was the game at USC like in 2026?"



"The Illini cheer for hypothetical nuggets when USC missed back-to-back free throws was louder than any noise the USC crowd made all night." — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) February 19, 2026

How many #Illini fans are in LA?



You can hear a loud 'Nuggets' chant over the broadcast after a USC player misses his first free throw. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 19, 2026

Showtime Illini

First-half fun

Remarkable offensive half.



1.50 points per possession, six different players with at least 6 points.



Oh, and a defense that held USC to .84 PPP and 33.3% from the floor.



Full strength Illinois is one of the scariest teams in the country. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) February 19, 2026

Guys, I LOVED that first half. LOVED it.#Illini — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) February 19, 2026

A full squad is dangerous

Healthy Illinois is scary — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 19, 2026

Wisconsin & MSU don’t beat #Illinois if we Illini are fully healthy #Illini — Nathan Durst (@DurstNathan) February 19, 2026

Did we hear that right?

Did he just say something favors USC in a 21-8 game? — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) February 19, 2026

"this does nothing to hurt USC's resume"



sir, they're going to lose by 40 at home. it should hurt it a little — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) February 19, 2026

Bam from the roof

Kylan Boswell… THE HEART BEAT OF THIS TEAM. — Illini0311 (@illini0311) February 19, 2026

Omg Kylan Boswell — JB (@J_Brazzer) February 19, 2026

Flame on, Jake

Jake Davis is on FIRE tonight. What a shooter! — Honorable Illini (@HonorableIllini) February 19, 2026

Absolute



Stud



Love this dude pic.twitter.com/D8d6pAq6Q4 — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) February 19, 2026

Jake Davis is cash money tonight! 4/4 from deep! #illini — Illini Hoops 25 (@Illinihoops94) February 19, 2026

Jake Davis is gonna be REALLY good as a senior next year. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) February 19, 2026

Good company

High praise

According to the analyst, Keaton Wagler is “at worst case, a lottery pick” — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) February 19, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon (more-than-12-minutes-remaining version)

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2026