Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Win Over USC
Illinois couldn’t have drawn up a much better start to its West Coast swing.
The Illini (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) opened their California trip with a dominant 101-65 Quad 1 win over USC, a pillar-to-post performance that showcased just how overwhelming this team can be when it’s locked in. From the opening minutes, Illinois set the tone with pace, physicality and shot-making, quickly turning what looked like an intriguing matchup on paper into a one-sided affair.
The Trojans have some guys who can make plays. Guard Alijah Arenas can create shots, and forward Ezra Ausar has the athleticism to finish at the rim, draw fouls anc create problems for opponents. But none of that mattered once Illinois got rolling. The Illini jumped out to a double-digit lead almost immediately, pushing the ball in transition and attacking the Trojans before their defense could get set. Every USC mistake was punished, and even its made baskets were often followed by quick Illinois responses on the other end.
USC head coach Erik Musselman tried everything he could to stop the bleeding early. He burned three timeouts in the first half alone, searching for a lineup or adjustment that could slow Illinois. Nothing worked. The Illini offense kept coming in waves, mixing inside finishes with clean perimeter looks and never letting the Trojans find a rhythm. Illinois’ ball movement carved up USC’s defense, and the depth of the roster was on full display as fresh legs continually kept the pressure on.
That depth showed up definitively on the scoreboard. Seven Illini reached double figures, a balance that made the game impossible for USC to manage. Andrej Stojakovic led the way with 22 points, providing a major boost on the wing in his return to the lineup. His scoring came in a variety of ways, and his presence only added to the stress Illinois put on the Trojans defensively. When one scorer cooled off, another immediately picked up the slack.
By halftime, the Illini lead was 54-32, and the outcome was all but decided. Illinois had already imposed its will on both ends of the floor, controlling the glass, winning the turnover battle and consistently generating high-quality shots. The second half became more about maintaining focus than chasing a result, and the Illini avoided letting their guard down. They cruised to the finish line, stretching the lead further while continuing to rotate players and keep the energy high.
Performances like this highlight just how high Illinois’ ceiling can be. When the Illini are playing fast, sharing the ball and defending with intensity, they can overwhelm quality opponents in a hurry. Doing it on the road, in a Quad 1 environment is extremely impressive. Social media took note:
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.