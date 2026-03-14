Social Media Reels Over Illinois Collapsing – Again – in a Loss to Wisconsin
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Illinois had everything lined up for a statement win Friday afternoon. Instead, it delivered the same frustrating script one more time.
The Illini blew a 15-point second-half lead and fell to Wisconsin 91-88 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, wasting a golden chance to earn another crack at Michigan. For long stretches, Illinois looked like the fresher, more talented team. Wisconsin was coming off a tough game the day before and was again without Nolan Winter. None of that ended up mattering. When the action got tight, Illinois folded, and Wisconsin’s guards took over.
That is the part that should sting the most for Illinois. This was not some game where the Badgers overwhelmed the Illini physically for 40 minutes. Illinois had control. It had the better position. It had the momentum. Then it let the game slip away, possession by possession, and by the time overtime arrived, the outcome almost felt inevitable.
Nick Boyd and John Blackwell absolutely torched Illinois again. Boyd finished with 38 points and Blackwell added 31, meaning the duo combined for 69 of Wisconsin’s 91 points. Illinois had no answer for either one when it mattered most. Boyd repeatedly got downhill and finished through contact or made big plays in the midrange, while Blackwell hurt the Illini from all over the floor and calmly knocked down free throws late. Wisconsin did not need much else because its two best guards completely dictated the game.
That is what makes the collapse so troubling. Illinois actually did a lot well offensively. The Illini shot 50 percent from the field and got balanced production from Keaton Wagler, Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic and others. Wagler scored 19, Stojakovic had 17 and Mirkovic added 19. Illinois also only turned the ball over seven times. On paper, that should be enough to win a game like this.
But this Illinois team keeps finding ways to lose the same kind of game.
The biggest issue was once again late-game poise. When Wisconsin started making its push, Illinois never seemed capable of delivering the one or two winning possessions needed to stop the slide. There was no defensive answer for Boyd and Blackwell, no late offensive execution that settled things down and no real sense that Illinois knew how to close the door. In overtime, the Illini were literally hit or miss, while Wisconsin’s backcourt continued to make the decisive plays.
Free throws also hurt. Illinois went just 9-for-15 from the line, while Wisconsin hit 25 of 30. In a three-point overtime loss, that gap is impossible to ignore. The Badgers were far from perfect from the field or from three, but they stayed composed, got to the stripe and trusted their guards to finish the job. Illinois did not.
Now the Illini are left with an all-too-familiar feeling. They had a chance to pick up a huge postseason win and move on to face Michigan, but instead they added another entry to a growing list of games they could not finish. At some point, it stops being bad luck or a one-night issue. It becomes part of who a team is.
And right now, that is the harsh reality for Illinois. The Illini can look dangerous for stretches. They can build leads. They can flash their ceiling. But until they prove they can execute with the game on the line, it's a mirage. Friday was another reminder that talent is not enough. And social media reacted accordingly.
Great day for some hoops
And we are off
Stojakovic cooking early
Shots are starting to fall
Corner three
State Farm Center North is rocking
Here come the Badgers
Tomislav Ivisic continues to struggle
Illinois comes out of halftime hot
Some tough foul calls
Jake Davis to Big Z!
Stretching the lead
Here comes Wisconsin – again
Davis is a dawg
Andrej Stojakovic with a huge triple
Shocking how bad the late-game execution is
Must have been fouled by a ghost
Heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss
Not right now, Jon
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.