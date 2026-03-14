Social Media Reels Over Illinois Collapsing – Again – in a Loss to Wisconsin

Illinois had everything lined up for a statement win Friday afternoon. Instead, it delivered the same frustrating script one more time.

Final (OT): Wisconsin 91, Illinois 88 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 13, 2026

The Illini blew a 15-point second-half lead and fell to Wisconsin 91-88 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, wasting a golden chance to earn another crack at Michigan. For long stretches, Illinois looked like the fresher, more talented team. Wisconsin was coming off a tough game the day before and was again without Nolan Winter. None of that ended up mattering. When the action got tight, Illinois folded, and Wisconsin’s guards took over.

That is the part that should sting the most for Illinois. This was not some game where the Badgers overwhelmed the Illini physically for 40 minutes. Illinois had control. It had the better position. It had the momentum. Then it let the game slip away, possession by possession, and by the time overtime arrived, the outcome almost felt inevitable.

Nick Boyd and John Blackwell absolutely torched Illinois again. Boyd finished with 38 points and Blackwell added 31, meaning the duo combined for 69 of Wisconsin’s 91 points. Illinois had no answer for either one when it mattered most. Boyd repeatedly got downhill and finished through contact or made big plays in the midrange, while Blackwell hurt the Illini from all over the floor and calmly knocked down free throws late. Wisconsin did not need much else because its two best guards completely dictated the game.

That is what makes the collapse so troubling. Illinois actually did a lot well offensively. The Illini shot 50 percent from the field and got balanced production from Keaton Wagler , Andrej Stojakovic , David Mirkovic and others. Wagler scored 19, Stojakovic had 17 and Mirkovic added 19. Illinois also only turned the ball over seven times. On paper, that should be enough to win a game like this.

But this Illinois team keeps finding ways to lose the same kind of game.

The biggest issue was once again late-game poise. When Wisconsin started making its push, Illinois never seemed capable of delivering the one or two winning possessions needed to stop the slide. There was no defensive answer for Boyd and Blackwell, no late offensive execution that settled things down and no real sense that Illinois knew how to close the door. In overtime, the Illini were literally hit or miss, while Wisconsin’s backcourt continued to make the decisive plays.

Free throws also hurt. Illinois went just 9-for-15 from the line, while Wisconsin hit 25 of 30. In a three-point overtime loss, that gap is impossible to ignore. The Badgers were far from perfect from the field or from three, but they stayed composed, got to the stripe and trusted their guards to finish the job. Illinois did not.

Now the Illini are left with an all-too-familiar feeling. They had a chance to pick up a huge postseason win and move on to face Michigan, but instead they added another entry to a growing list of games they could not finish. At some point, it stops being bad luck or a one-night issue. It becomes part of who a team is.

And right now, that is the harsh reality for Illinois. The Illini can look dangerous for stretches. They can build leads. They can flash their ceiling. But until they prove they can execute with the game on the line, it's a mirage. Friday was another reminder that talent is not enough. And social media reacted accordingly.

Great day for some hoops

And we are off

I like the idea of juice to start the game, but two fouls on Boswell out the gate is not ideal. #Illini — Said Bravo (@Said_Bravo1) March 13, 2026

A feisty first five minutes here in Chicago.



Wisconsin leads Illinois 10-9 behind a fired up Nick Boyd (7 points). But the #Illini will have two FTs from Andrej Stojakovic coming up after the first media TO. — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 13, 2026

We start this #Illini-Wisconsin game with a double technical on Wisconsin's Nick Boyd and Illinois' Kylan Boswell. — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) March 13, 2026

Stojakovic cooking early

Early Andrej Stojakovic buckets is a great sign for the #illini — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) March 13, 2026

#illini guard Andrej Stojakovic will play a huge factor today, taking advantage of Wisconsin's lack of size/physicality and living at the rim offensively. Stojakovic missed the last matchup against Wisconsin, and is up to 8 points with 13 min to go in the first half. — Elliot Casey (@ElliotCasey3) March 13, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic has been the MVP for the #Illini



It started with his defense. 2 steals, contesting shots, 5 rebounds, getting to the free throw line.



WHAT HASN’T HE DONE IN THIS FIRST HALF?? — Aarman Sethi (@asethi03) March 13, 2026

Shots are starting to fall

Boyd tried best to flop on that missed three. Officials didn't buy it.#Illini surging... 12-0 run and Gard wants timeout. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 13, 2026

12-0 run for the #Illini. Andrej Stojakovic scored eight in a row before that Zvonimir Ivisic dunk that forced a Greg Gard timeout.



Wisconsin is 0 for its last 7 and has come up pretty short on some open threes. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) March 13, 2026

#Illini were on an 11-0 run. The place was rocking... in large part thanks to their three-point shooting (4-for-9).



Illinois 28

Wisconsin 16

7:30 1H — Said Bravo (@Said_Bravo1) March 13, 2026

The #Illini are 3 MACHINES right now at 50% — Mazie Gierat (@maziekgierat) March 13, 2026

Big Z dunk and that is a 12-0 run for Illinois.



Andrej Stojakovic has been very aggressive attacking the rim. He has 8 points. #Illini 17 Wisconsin 10. 12:33 1H — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) March 13, 2026

Corner three

Andrew Rohde 3 is a slump buster and zone breaker for Wisconsin.



Jake Davis answers. With a corner 3, of course. #Illini #B1GMBBT — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 13, 2026

State Farm Center North is rocking

This crowd is electric! #Illini pic.twitter.com/hnwtxwkdzM — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) March 13, 2026

Yes, the crowd is a tiny bit Illini. In Chicago! Who knew? pic.twitter.com/c5VYpgp059 — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) March 13, 2026

Here come the Badgers

#Illini had it rolling with a 23-3 run to push the lead to 28-13. The United Center was rocking but some missed opportunities and a couple of Wisconsin run outs allowed them to get back in it with 7 straight of their own. — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 13, 2026

How many early shot clock threes did we just miss in a row? Totally let Wisconsin back in this game. #illini — Matthew Francesconi (@mfrancesconi25) March 13, 2026

Illinois has missed its last five shots and hasn't scored in the last 3:03 ... four three-pointers and an off-balance runner by Keaton Wagler in that stretch. #Illini #B1GMBBT — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 13, 2026

Illinois was killing Wisconsin with penetration into the lane, builds a big lead, then starts chucking threes. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 13, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic continues to struggle

Seriously, no more 3 point attempts from Tomi. I don’t care how open he is, it’s broken. #illini — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) March 13, 2026

I want to see the plus/minus with Tomi in today it’s gotta be horrendous 😂 #illini — JHAND80 (@Jonathan_A_Hand) March 13, 2026

It’s going to be borderline impossible to do anything in the postseason with this type of performance from Tomi. #Illini — Team Vulture (@TeamVulture) March 13, 2026

The Tomi shooting slump continues here in Chicago. He's currently 0-3 from 3-point land in this matchup. #Illini — Evy York (@evy_york2) March 13, 2026

Illinois comes out of halftime hot

Tomi gets one to go down!!!!!! #illini — Illini Hoops 25 (@Illinihoops94) March 13, 2026

Wagler with a turnaround mid-range jumper at the end of the shot clock. He's now at 13 points to lead the #Illini. — Evy York (@evy_york2) March 13, 2026

Some tough foul calls

Can we stop fouling them on drives? And can we get those calls? #Illini — Craig Crowley (@CraigCrowley) March 13, 2026

And now phantom fouls #illini — Cherry Ganz (@Tim661584689896) March 13, 2026

Classic B1G refs, completely different whistle from one half to the next. Two terrible calls on #illini to start — 99th Percentile Dick (@99thpercentdick) March 13, 2026

Jake Davis to Big Z!

SHEEEEESH JAKE DAVIS LOB TO ZVONIMIR — Courtney Layne Brewer (@courtneylaynebr) March 13, 2026

Big Z slam on the lob from Davis.



Place is getting loud with the people in orange... #Illini up 13. 12:48 to play. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 13, 2026

Stretching the lead

#Illini force a shot clock violation.



Place is loud and Illinois up 13 at the U12 2H media timeout.



The Illini defense hasn't been great all afternoon, but have had some really strong defensive possessions. Next step is to quit giving UW second chances. (I know I sound like a… — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 13, 2026

Momentum certainly trending in Illinois' direction. Forcing a shot clock violation — thanks to a blocked shot by Ben Humrichous — a key stop after back-to-back buckets.



Illinois up on 58-45 on Wisconsin with 11:57 to play. #Illini #B1GMBBT — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 13, 2026

Here comes Wisconsin – again

Can we stop letting them back into this #Illini — Craig Crowley (@CraigCrowley) March 13, 2026

And here come the Badgers again.

Game of runs. #Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) March 13, 2026

Two times this game Illinois extended to a 15 point lead. Wisconsin responded with a 12-0 run and a 9-0 run. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 13, 2026

#illini can’t put anyone away, it’s just such a joke to keep watching this — Danny O’Gara (@rowd_to_nowhere) March 13, 2026

Davis is a dawg

Jake Davis brings the crowed to their feet.



5:21 left in the 2nd half, Illini lead 67-63 pic.twitter.com/kF2RXYCI8v — Mazie Gierat (@maziekgierat) March 13, 2026

Jake “Jake Davis” Davis — Tyler Bachara (@Tyler_Bachara) March 13, 2026

Just got home from work, turned the game on, and saw a Jake Davis three.



Vibes! #Illini — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 13, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic with a huge triple

Tons of big time shots being made in this contest. Mirkovic’s playmaking continues to big huge for Illinois. #Illini pic.twitter.com/rzakoxn3xy — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) March 13, 2026

Stojaković hits a corner three to tie up the game at 70 a piece with about 3 and a half minutes left. #Illini — Evy York (@evy_york2) March 13, 2026

Shocking how bad the late-game execution is

Is it a fair question now why you can’t close out games……#Illini — Erick Danielson (@erickdanielson) March 13, 2026

Dear Brad Underwood- Its okay to call a timeout once in a while. Maybe even advisable. IDK. #Illini — Team Vulture (@TeamVulture) March 13, 2026

Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting that this game is 85-81 with 1:19. #illini — GarageGrove (@garagegrove) March 13, 2026

Must have been fouled by a ghost

We have to lead the nation in no touch fouls #illini — Neil Wagahoff (@nwags) March 13, 2026

What an trash call. Like, not even close to Blackwell and the foul is called. That didn't cost Illinois the game, but that's pathetic. #ILLINI — Patrick O’ Dowd; #1 Chairshot Villain (@WrestlngRealist) March 13, 2026

Never seen so many phantom whistles.. holy #illini — KB (@K_Breezy3) March 13, 2026

Heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss

8 total losses on the season. 6 of those 8 have been in OT or at the buzzer. Dreadful. #Illini — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) March 13, 2026

This Illini team better stop in Kankakee and practice. And then again in Rantoul. And then again when they get back to a Champaign.



And it has to be all toughness and pride. Because that’s what this team lacks. #Illini — Ben Kramer (@BMKramer) March 13, 2026

This team is primed for an upset next weekend. At this point you just have to hope it's in the R32 and not an embarrassing one in the R64. Wheels have fallen off #illini — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) March 13, 2026

Not right now, Jon