A Special Scout Team Player Helped Illinois Prepare for Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson

After Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. and Wisconsin's Nick Boyd and John Blackwell left Illinois' defense in tatters in its past two games, the Illini were hoping for a come-to-Kylan moment against Indiana – or, more accurately, the moment when Kylan Boswell would come back to the Illini.

To say Illinois missed Boswell – arguably the Big Ten's best on-ball backcourt defender – during the two-game skid against the Spartans and Badgers was an understatement. The absence of Andrej Stojakovic (ankle) and the onset of fatigue thanks to a short rotation and back-to-back overtime games weren't doing the Illini any favors, either.

So it was big news when Boswell, after missing a month because of a hand fracture, was cleared to play against the Hoosiers and guard Lamar Wilkerson, who entered Sunday as the Big Ten's leading scorer (21.2 points per game). But there was related, and equally compelling, news for Illinois that didn't immediately receive the same attention.

Terrence Shannon Jr. played Lamar Wilkerson on Illinois' scout team

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Illini got an important visit from a familiar figure who just happened to have a few days off from work this week: former Illinois player and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

"Well, other than the win, the best part of today was my locker room after the game, and when you get to former players," Brad Underwood said after Illinois handled Indiana, 71-51. "And Terrence has been here all week."

Putting together all the pieces. pic.twitter.com/Rww5baCPTZ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 15, 2026

In fact, Shannon didn't just stop by Champaign for a laid-back visit during the NBA All-Star break. He wound up stepping back on to the State Farm Center floor, throwing on a jersey and working up a sweat, serving a key function in practice: Wilkerson's doppelganger on Illinois' scout team.

Although Wilkerson reached his scoring average (21 points) and shot 8-for-14 from the floor, the Illini, for the most part, made it excruciatingly difficult getting there. Wilkerson was more or less neutralized from long range (2-for-7 shooting on threes), and Boswell gave chase, fought through screens, bodied up and contested hard to help ensure very little came easy. He gave some of the credit for preparation to Shannon's presence in Illini practices.

"Having him, he was helpful the last two days for me, for sure, because that's a huge thing for my confidence," Boswell said. "I was a little worried sometimes about my hand, things like that, the last two days. But being able to guard him and him guarding me throughout practice definitely helped my confidence, for sure."

Past, present (and future?) meet in Champaign

Former Illinois men's basketball players and current NBA rookies Will Riley (Washington Wizards) and Kasparas Jakucionis (Miami Heat) attended Sunday's 71-51 Illini win over Indiana at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. | University of Illinois

Sunday served as an Illini reunion of sorts, with Shannon being joined by 2025 alums and fellow NBAers Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis, who were first-round picks by the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat, respectively. The added presence of Dain Dainja – a former Illini who finished his college career with Memphis – a game after Coleman Hawkins (who closed out his career at Kansas State) made an appearance at State Farm Center spoke volumes about the program, Underwood said.

"Even though Dane left us ... this is home," Underwood said. "When you get those dudes back, and then you have some some newbies in the room that haven't worn the jersey yet, and then your current players, that's what this is all about. We can talk wins and losses, but the relationships and all that are pretty cool."

#Illini Kylan Boswell was happy to see Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley back in town from the nba



Kylan said his defense will “lock their asses down” in the pros next year — KJ was in the press room watching this



Illinois beats Indiana and improved to 21-5 pic.twitter.com/tD01eiNUXz — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) February 15, 2026

Boswell, who played a pivotal role in the development of Jakucionis and Riley as freshmen last season, said he was proud of "my youngins" and jokingly put them on blast for a year from now, when he expects to see them on the floor again – in the NBA.

"I know how much work they both put in, day in and day out," Boswell said. "I witnessed it myself, with my own eyes. And, honestly, it's just a surreal moment, continuously seeing them just grow as men and just continue to be better basketball players. Next year, I'll be there to lock their asses up, too, though."

Especially in the modern age of college basketball, with its wide-open transfer portal and NIL money, those connections and that kind of unity of program can be a difference-maker. Or, at least, that's the hope when recruits such as Neuqua Valley four-star forward Cole Kelly makes an on-campus visit, as he did Sunday.

Four-star wing Cole Kelly from Neuqua Valley on hand at State Farm Center for Illinois vs. Indiana.



Kelly ranks No. 49 nationally in the class of 2028 in the Rivals Industry rankings. pic.twitter.com/Rj9cb5ja1t — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) February 15, 2026

As much as anything, players want to be a part of something big – a tradition or a legacy. Especially when that tradition includes the association with, and possibility of accessing, an NBA pipeline.

"Yeah, like I said, this is home for everybody," Boswell said. "Anytime you leave this program, you're accepted to come back at any point."