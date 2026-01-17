Staff Picks: Who Wins No. 13 Illinois vs. Minnesota?

At first glance, Saturday's meeting between No. 13 Illinois and Minnesota in Champaign (11 a.m. CT, BTN) looks like a mismatch of teams headed in opposite directions. And in a sense, it is: The Illini (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) have won six games in a row and arguably have been college basketball's best club during that stretch , while the Golden Gophers (10-7, 3-3) are coming off back-to-back defeats in their own building.

But look closer. The Illini, at times, have appeared surprisingly vulnerable for a supposedly dominant team. The allowed a 15-point lead to dwindle to five in the second half at Northwestern, and they watched as a 17-point lead at Iowa shrunk to four with a minute left. Meanwhile, the Gophers threw haymakers with quality USC and Wisconsin teams last week before coming up just short.

First-year Minnesota coach Niko Medved seems to be pushing the right buttons in Minneapolis, but are the Golden Gophers really in a place that they can push, let alone topple over, an Illini squad that some are beginning to discuss as a Final Four contender? Find out what our crack Illinois on SI staff think in our predictions below:

Jason Langendorf

Minnesota is going to try to slow this thing down to a crawl and attack Illinois' defense where it is most vulnerable – at the forward spots, and from the midrange and post. The Gophers might even have some success with the approach. Trouble is, the Illini are just that much better. Their depth and shooting will be more than Minny can handle – especially if Illinois gets its chances to get out and run on the break.

Prediction: Illinois 83, Minnesota 66

Steve Greenberg

The Gophs beat Northwestern and Iowa. They lost by a combined four points to USC and Wisconsin. Pushovers? Apparently not. Oh, please. Let’s get this mismatch underway and over with, shall we?

Prediction: Illinois 82, Minnesota 60

Jackson Langendorf

Through non-conference play, Minnesota looked like the worst team in the Big Ten – a notable feat given the ultra-unimpressive displays from Penn State and Rutgers. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Golden Gophers put together a five-game win streak and lost only to USC and Wisconsin, by a combined four points. Even in Champaign, Minnesota – a club with non-existent depth but solid firepower – can hang with Illinois. But, as has been the case for most of these early Big Ten outings, the Illini should be able to ride their superior talent to another conference victory.

Prediction: Illinois 82, Minnesota 71

Pranav Hegde

Minnesota has proven to be a tricky, underrated group, but Illinois is a different animal. The Golden Gophers have already knocked off Indiana and Iowa at home, showing they can punch up when comfortable. On the road, that margin shrinks fast. Illinois’ depth, defensive pressure and ability to score in waves should gradually wear Minnesota down, especially if the Illini control the glass and tempo early. Expect Minnesota to hang around early before Illinois turns it up after halftime and pulls away in front of the home crowd.

Prediction: Illinois 82, Minnesota 64

Jared Shlensky

The Illini are playing their best basketball of the year, and the Gophers are coming off back-to-back losses, so I'm taking Illinois – and by double digits. Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell continue to establish themselves as Illinois' go-to scorers, but the Illini are taken to new levels when Tomislav Ivisic and David Mirkovic excel. As long as both bigs continue to crash the glass and score when needed, Illinois is going to be tough to beat.

Prediction: Illinois 76, Minnesota 68