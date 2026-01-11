Staff Picks: Who Wins No. 16 Illinois vs. No. 19 Iowa?

Sunday at Iowa City won't be so much a turning point as a proving ground for Illinois basketball. A win for No. 16 Illinois (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) doesn't cement its status, and a loss to No. 19 Iowa (12-3, 2-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena doesn't doom it to the catacombs of the Big Ten. But how the Illini handle themselves for 40 minutes against the Hawkeyes should tell us more about them – and can certainly set them up for a streak that would have college basketball buzzing.

Illinois would seem to have the firepower, depth and – at this point – the fortitude to wing the Hawkeyes at home – and if that happens, the Illini may be staring down the barrel of an eight-game winning streak going into a key road clash at Purdue on Jan. 24. But Iowa, under new management, is playing over its head and projecting Nebraska vibes, which would be a terrible omen if Illinois hasn't shown up on the other side of the Corn Belt border ready to play.

That's why we pinned down our crack Illinois on SI crew to ask how things will shake out when Illinois takes on Iowa on Sunday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

Jason Langendorf

The Illini seem to be morphing into their true (and most devastating) form, which would spell danger for the rest of the Big Ten – particularly an Iowa team that is riding fairly high under Ben McCollum but still seems not quite ready for prime time. After finally rousting Tomislav Ivisic from his slumber in a win over Rutgers (14 points), the Illini would do well to fully engage the big man against a donut (read: a hole in the middle) of an Iowa squad.

Prediction: Illinois 77, Iowa 67

Steve Greenberg

Will this rivalry look different with McCollum at the helm of the Hawkeyes? Because the Illini already miss Fran McCaffery, whom they beat nine times out of 10 on his way out the door. It’ll be a “Gold Out” at Carver-Hawkeye, a nice enough gym that can get loud when the home team is good. Ranking aside, are the Hawkeyes legit? They have do-it-all guard Bennett Stirtz – one tough cookie – and it doesn’t seem a whole lot else. It’s time to knock them down a peg.

Prediction: Illinois 81, Iowa 74

Jackson Langendorf

Stirtz poses a plethora of problems for an Illinois defense that has consistently been ill-equipped to deal with uber-talented guards this season. Then again, the Illini have grown immensely on defense in the past few weeks, and they have a potential go-to shutdown option in wing Andrej Stojakovic . Toss in Illinois’ balanced offensive attack, and it’s going to be a tall task for Iowa to keep up on Sunday.

Prediction: Illinois 80, Iowa 68

Pranav Hegde

Illinois arrived in Iowa City playing its best basketball of the season, and the defense is the driving force. The Illini have been locked in on that end lately, consistently taking teams out of rhythm and forcing tough, late-clock shots, and that discipline should travel even into a tough road environment. There’s also a clear talent advantage for Illinois over Iowa, especially in shot creation and depth. The Hawkeyes will hang around at home and make it uncomfortable, but the Illini’s ability to get stops without fouling and execute late feels like the difference.

Prediction: Illinois 75, Iowa 68