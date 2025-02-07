Former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. 'Close to Breaking Through' in NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard and former Illinois All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. is healthy and – finally – on the cusp of earning something more than throwaway minutes in the NBA.
After missing time because of a foot injury and sitting out his first two games back, Shannon, the No. 27 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has played in each of Minnesota's past two games. On Thursday night, with the Timberwolves facing the Houston Rockets, Shannon seemed to take a noticeable step forward – and up.
In the closing seconds of the half in Minneapolis, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, standing with the ball just inside the timeline at middle court, zipped a pass that gave Shannon a running start at the rim from the right corner. The rest is better watched than described:
The Timberwolves went on to win 127-114 – their second win in a row – as Edwards scored 41 points, making it an even 100 combined over his past two games.
The bigger headline for Illini fans, however, was that Shannon played seven minutes, scoring five points (including a three-pointer) and adding an assist. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, who has been reluctant to carve out space for Shannon for much of the season, praised his recent practice work.
"He's certainly on the fringe right now of getting into the rotation at any point," Finch said of Shannon.
It doesn't hurt Shannon's cause that Minnesota is in immediate need of reinforcements with Donte DiVincenzo (toe) still out and Julius Randle (adductor strain) now expected to miss a couple weeks.
"He plays with a lot of force, physicality, too – something that we need back in the lineup somehow with [Randle] out," Finch said. "I would say he's extremely close. He's ready to go. I think he's kind of close to breaking through."