Former Illini Marcus Domask Signs a Deal With European Club
After beginning his professional career with the Windy City Bulls, former Illini Marcus Domask has inked a deal with the Fraport Skyliners – a Frankfurt, Germany-based franchise that competes in one of the top leagues in Europe.
Although he went undrafted out of Illinois in 2024, Domask signed with the Chicago Bulls in July and briefly played for the franchise's Summer League club. He joined Windy City in October, putting up a respectable stat line or 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Similar to his role at Illinois – with a little less Booty Ball action – Domask was a do-it-all guard for Windy City. He knocked down threes (1.1 per game), posed a mid-range threat, finished at the rim and facilitated for teammates.
Suiting up for his G League squad as recently as Monday, Domask took to his X social media account to make his unexpected career announcement – and to thank Windy City and his former collegiate programs.
With the Skyliners, Domask will compete in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the highest tier of professional basketball in Germany.
Fraport is in desperate need of a boost in production, as the franchise, at 4-12, checks in at 16th out of 17 teams in the league.
Much like soccer's Premier League, the Bundesliga relegates the bottom two squads to a lower-tier league, meaning Domask may need to immediately produce for the Skyliners to ensure that his team isn’t moved down a tier of play within the German basketball system.
Domask's first chance to suit up for Fraport will be Saturday against Göttingen, the only Bundesliga squad situated lower in the standings than the Skyliners.