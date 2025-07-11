Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Shines in 2025 NBA Summer League Debut
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s just Terrence Shannon Jr. flying down the lane.
That thunderous coast-to-coast jam you can watch above – which served as the nail in the coffin for the New Orleans Pelicans – was just two of Shannon’s 20 points. The former Illini also added six rebounds, a whopping nine assists and two steals.
Although Shannon struggled a bit from three-point range (2-for-9 from deep), the 6-foot-6 second-year pro controlled Thursday’s contest for the Minnesota Timberwolves in every other way.
Despite having minimal facilitating experience (Shannon had a single-season career best of 2.8 assists in college), he seamlessly slid into a table-setting role for the Timberwolves – and still managed to lead his squad in scoring.
Shannon’s combination of power, speed and vertical athleticism has been too much for many opposing defenders to handle – even at the NBA level. It now seems his IQ is quickly catching up with his physical prowess, which could transform Shannon into one of the top players in NBA Summer League – and a player to watch in 2025-26.
Although it was just one mid-July outing, Shannon demonstrating that he has the tools to pair his scoring punch with playmaking ability could persuade the Wolves to carve out an even bigger role for the 24-year-old when the ball drops on the NBA regular season in October.