Illini now

Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Shines in 2025 NBA Summer League Debut

Shannon, a 6-foot-6 wing, was both a scorer and a playmaker in the Minnesota Timberwolves' win Thursday

Jackson Langendorf

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s just Terrence Shannon Jr. flying down the lane.

That thunderous coast-to-coast jam you can watch above – which served as the nail in the coffin for the New Orleans Pelicans – was just two of Shannon’s 20 points. The former Illini also added six rebounds, a whopping nine assists and two steals.

Although Shannon struggled a bit from three-point range (2-for-9 from deep), the 6-foot-6 second-year pro controlled Thursday’s contest for the Minnesota Timberwolves in every other way.

Despite having minimal facilitating experience (Shannon had a single-season career best of 2.8 assists in college), he seamlessly slid into a table-setting role for the Timberwolves – and still managed to lead his squad in scoring.

Shannon’s combination of power, speed and vertical athleticism has been too much for many opposing defenders to handle – even at the NBA level. It now seems his IQ is quickly catching up with his physical prowess, which could transform Shannon into one of the top players in NBA Summer League – and a player to watch in 2025-26.

Although it was just one mid-July outing, Shannon demonstrating that he has the tools to pair his scoring punch with playmaking ability could persuade the Wolves to carve out an even bigger role for the 24-year-old when the ball drops on the NBA regular season in October.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Predicting Illinois Basketball's Leaders in Major Statistical Categories

Illinois Basketball Hires Kevin Kruger, Son of Former Illini Head Coach

Brad Underwood Scouts Nation's No. 1 Center and Key Illini Target

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball