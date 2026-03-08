The Three Best Games of Illinois Basketball's 2025-26 Regular Season

With Illinois’ narrow escape at Maryland on Sunday afternoon – a much-too-close 78-72 win – the Illini's regular-season slate has officially come to a close. Illinois finished with a 24-7 record and a 15-5 mark in the Big Ten – the latter of which is the best showing for the program since the 2021-22 season.

Although postseason success is the primary goal for every squad, a stellar regular season is nothing to gloss over. With that in mind, let's review the Illini’s scheduled year and pick their top three performances.

Top three games of Illinois basketball's regular season

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players celebrate their 80-54 win against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

No. 3: Illinois blasts Missouri 91-48 in St. Louis

Heading into this one, Missouri had a 10-2 record, hampered somewhat by a poor defense but boasting a notably potent offensive attack. Given Illinois’ then-mediocre defense, the expectation was a shootout.

Instead, it was a massacre, as the Illini got everything they wanted offensively – and then some – while putting the handcuffs on the entire Tigers roster, which shot just 28.6 percent from the field.

Illinois’ defensive performance showed the country what it was capable of when dialed in on both ends. And despite the Illini’s inability to replicate that (or even near it) on a game-to-game basis, that night set a new precedent. Also, it didn’t hurt that it came against Illinois’ border-state rival, which it has now beaten in four of their past five matchups.

No. 2: The Illini get revenge with 78-69 win at Nebraska

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The initial matchup with Nebraska was a nightmare: a horrid defensive showing for Illinois – one that culminated in a game-winning three-pointer for the Cornhuskers. Even more painfully, it came in Champaign.

Fortunately, the Illini had an opportunity to catch themselves after the stumble. Illinois went into Lincoln and staved off a late first-half run from the home squad by way of a suffocating defensive performance after the break.

Brad Underwood’s club held Nebraska to just 30 points in the final 20 minutes while freshman guard Keaton Wagler put the team on his back on the other end, scoring 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second frame.

No. 1: Wagler’s 46 points push Illinois over Purdue at Mackey Arena

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) looks to dribble around Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Most-ever points scored by an opponent at Mackey Arena? Check. A top-five win on the road? Check. The Illini’s first win in West Lafayette, Indiana, in more than six years? Check. The list of goodies went on.

This wasn’t just the best game of Illinois’ season (thus far) but also one of the best in program history. Wagler stole the show, scoring his 46 points in a variety of ways while tacking on a handful of key assists down the stretch.

Behind Wagler's offensive masterpiece, the Illini survived a 56.9 percent shooting afternoon by the Boilermakers, managing to escape with one of their lone close-game wins of the season.