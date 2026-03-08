Big Ten Player of the Year Rankings: Where Illinois' Keaton Wagler Lands

With just one Big Ten game remaining for every team in the league, the regular-season slate is nearly over, signaling not just the start of postseason play but also incoming individual hardware.

In less than a week, the conference should announce All-Big Ten honors – which includes the most prestigious conference award bestowed on a single hooper: Big Ten Player of the Year. Here’s our latest top five – and our projected pick:

Will Michigan-Michigan State decide the Big Ten Player of the Year race?

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 5: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Take any four of the players ahead of Stirtz off their team, and their squad is still pretty good. Take Stirtz off Iowa, and – all due respect to the Hawkeyes – that club immediately drops to the bottom of the Big Ten.

Stirtz, who is averaging 22.8 points in conference play (second in the league) on 50.3 percent shooting while dishing 3.8 assists per outing, has willed Iowa to a 10-9 record in Big Ten play, not to mention a near upset of Michigan on Thursday night.

No. 4: Braden Smith, Purdue

Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, has somehow found his way down here to No. 4 – mostly as a result of his team’s less-than-ideal regular season. Purdue, which was expected to win the league title, is just 13-6 and has been anything but impressive to close out its schedule.

Smith is averaging 16.3 points, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals, yet it isn't translating into consistent winning. Then again, Purdue finished fourth in the league and had seven losses a year ago (one more than it does now) and Smith still took home the award. Given the individual firepower on teams ahead of Purdue this year, it’s practically a guarantee that we won’t witness the same result this time around.

No. 3: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives past Oregon Ducks forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler has already run away with one league award (Freshman of the Year), but this one is going to be a bit tougher. With one contest left on the docket (at Maryland), the Illini freshman simply doesn’t have enough opportunities to supplant the players ahead of him.

Nevertheless, Wagler has certainly wrapped up All-Big Ten honors (and very likely first team) behind 20.3 points per game in conference play, not to mention averages of 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He has been the steadying presence on an Illinois team that has battled injuries throughout league play, and behind Wagler, his club appears poised to clinch a triple bye in the conference tournament.

No. 2: Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Michigan State, which can secure the No. 2 finish in the league with a win at Michigan on Sunday, has been dragged to its current 15-4 record by Fears (and head man Tom Izzo, of course). The Spartans' lead guard isn’t a stud scorer, yet he has managing 17.4 points per game in Big Ten games.

Fears' premier weapon – facilitating – has been on full display, though: He is averaging a conference-best 8.7 dimes in league play. On top of that, he’s playing exceptional defense and providing all of the unquantifiable intangibles that allow the Spartans to continue to win close games.

A superhuman individual performance and a Michigan State upset against Michigan may be necessary for Fears to supersede the player ahead of him, though.

The pick: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Mar 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Where is Lendeborg in scoring during conference play? Barely in the top 25, with 13.9 points per game (he’s No. 24, to be exact). His shooting splits (46.4 percent from the field, 30.1 percent from three and 83.1 percent from the line) are mediocre. At 7.5 per game, his rebounding is good, but not exactly jaw-dropping. His stocks (steals + blocks) are stellar at 2.6, but aside from that, his stat line is hardly an attention-grabber. That, ladies and gentleman, is precisely why the box score alone cannot be relied on.

Here’s what Lendeborg actually is: the most versatile and effective defender in the Big Ten (maybe in the country), one of the best offensive rebounders in the league (with teammate Morez Johnson Jr. being his primary competition) and a savvy, in-the-flow offensive producer who tacks on an oft-overlooked 3.2 assists per game.

There isn’t a player in college basketball who adds as much while taking as little off the table as Lendeborg. Oh, and he also does all of that for one of the best Big Ten teams in recent history.