Three Illini Named to Coveted Preseason Award Watch Lists: Why It Matters
To note that Illinois basketball has collected a stockpile of talent is an understatement. Here at Illinois on SI, we’ve spent the entire offseason drilling it home: This Illini group is loaded with skill, savvy and grit. Clearly, we aren’t the only ones with that opinion.
With Illinois’ season opener against Jackson State just three days out, the preseason awards are rolling in, with the Illini players capturing three spots on those coveted watch lists.
Kylan Boswell, senior
Top 20 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year watch list
Considered one of the best shooting guards in the country, Kylan Boswell – who can play at either backcourt spot – is lauded for his two-way ability. The 6-foot-2 guard can get downhill in a hurry or knock down threes from deep on offense, and he has an argument for being one of the best one-on-one perimeter defenders in the nation.
Andrej Stojakovic, junior
Top 20 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year watch list
The lone Illinois newcomer to be named to a watch list, Andrej Stojakovic is a proven scorer at the high-major level. An athletic three-level threat, he excels at attacking the basket and has a solid midrange shot and three-point stroke to round out his versatile offensive game. Defensively, though, is where Stojakovic could make his biggest leap – and perhaps a run at the Julius Erving Award.
Tomislav Ivisic, junior
Top 20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year watch list
The Illini player most likely to actually haul in any hardware at the end of the season is Tomislav Ivisic who is indisputably a top-five center in college basketball in 2025-26. With a silky-smooth stroke from deep and the fancy footwork and sweet touch on the inside to match his outside ability, Ivisic is a complete player offensively. His rebounding and defense – both as a post defender and on the help side – is equally valuable to the Illini.
What the watch-list attention means for Illinois
It’s fairly simple: Brad Underwood, one of the best recruiters in the sport, has complete the season's first mission: He has coaxed all this talent to Champaign, and his program has a track record for player development. Now, he must finally shine in another department: Xs and Os.
Underwood’s ability to mesh and optimize the talent on hand – on both sides of the floor – has never been more important. Given the quality and depth of Illinois' roster, the ceiling is a national championship. But it’s up to Underwood and his staff to draw up the routes for the Illini to make it to the top of the mountain.