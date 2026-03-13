Three Things to Watch When Illinois Plays Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament

The best time of the year for college basketball has arrived.



For Illinois, that means a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 seed Wisconsin. Airing on the Big Ten Network, tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT at the United Center in Chicago.

Wisconsin escaped with an 85-82 win over No. 12 seed Washington on Wednesday afternoon, setting up an intriguing rematch with the Illini, who earned a tournament triple bye. The Badgers defeated Illinois 92-90 in overtime on Feb. 10 in Champaign, the teams' only matchup of the season, perhaps providing some extra motivation to the Illini this time around.

Here are three things to watch in Friday's game.

1. Defending Nick Boyd and John Blackwell

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) celebrates a 3-pointer against Washington in the Big Ten tournament Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin's starting backcourt is at the top of every team's scouting report, and that's especially true for Illinois.

When Wisconsin defeated Illinois in the regular season, Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combined for 49 points on 8-for-16 three-point shooting. They accounted for nine of Wisconsin's 11 points in that overtime period, as Illinois' defense had no answer for the dynamic guards.

Boyd and Blackwell were even better on Wednesday against Washington, combining for 57 points on 11-for-18 three-point shooting. Showing up in clutch moments yet again, Blackwell threw in a bucket with 50 second remaining that put the Badgers up three.

The Wisconsin duo are the type of guards who can carry a team on a deep run in March, with their ability to get to the basket and shoot from the outside. Illinois should have the personnel to match up with them, given that Kylan Boswell made the Big Ten All-Defensive team and everyone else has a height and length advantage. Now it's a matter of executing.

2. Can Illinois dominate the glass?

The Illinois Fighting Illini against the Maryland Terrapins at the Xfinity Center. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Rebounding was a key reason Washington (16-17) nearly upset Wisconsin (23-9). The Huskies finished with a 45-29 advantage on the glass, including 19 offensive rebounds.

It certainly helps to have the Big Ten's leading rebounder in Hannes Steinbach, but Washington also had four guards grab at least four rebounds. So for Illinois, a team approach to beating Wisconsin on the glass could be a recipe for victory.

Illinois has been an excellent rebounding team all season, leading the Big Ten with 39.5 total rebounds and 13 offensive rebounds per game. The Illini should be able to replicate that against the Badgers.

3. Is Nolan Winter playing?

Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) is helped off the court after being injured on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of Wisconsin's rebounding issues stemmed from the absence of Nolan Winter, a 6-foot-11 junior who has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury.

That left Wisconsin without its starting center, who leads the team with 8.6 rebounds and ranks third on the team with 13.3 points per game. Winter scored a modest four points in the first matchup against Illinois, but he matched Tomislav Ivisic with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin has inserted 6-foot-10 forward Austin Rapp into the starting lineup the past two games, so he would likely start alongside 6-foot-10 forward Aleksas Bieliauskas against Illinois if Winter remains out.

Rapp is more of a scoring threat, evidenced by his 18 points on 4-for-7 three-point shooting against Illinois, while Bieliauskas is a stronger rebounder and rim protector. Winter's absence could also thrust 7-foot freshman Will Garlock into a larger role for a short-handed Wisconsin frontcourt.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard did not provide an update on Winter's availability against Illinois, other than saying he believes increased minutes for Rapp and Bieliauskas is "going to help them, which in

turn, it helps us when Nolan comes back."