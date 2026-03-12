Last Glance at Illinois' Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals Foe: Wisconsin Badgers

Illinois (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten) opens its Big Ten Tournament run on Friday (approximately 1:30 p.m. CT, BTN) against a team it already knows well. The Illini will see Wisconsin again after the Badgers handed them a 92-90 overtime loss in Champaign on Feb. 10, and this rematch comes with a lot more context than the final score alone suggests.

Step 1.



📆 March 13

🏆 Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

🆚 [5] Wisconsin

⏰ Approx. 1:30 p.m. CT

📍 United Center

📺 Big Ten Network pic.twitter.com/8UB3wTUcYe — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 12, 2026

That earlier meeting also came at a strange point in Illinois’ season. The Illini were short-handed, still nearly won anyway, and now get another crack at Wisconsin with a notably different roster situation. Add in the postseason setting and this has all the makings of one of those classic Big Ten Tournament games in which every possession feels heavier than the one before it.

Illinois has already seen the Badgers once this season, and already knows the challenge this matchup presents. That's why Illinois on SI is shifting our usual First Look to a Last Glance – a glimpse at these teams' here-and-now, including what makes Wisconsin such a difficult draw in the Big Ten Tournament. For our original First Look, click here .

What happened last time

The first meeting was an unexpected track meet, which turned into a 92-90 overtime Wisconsin win, in which the Badgers erased a 12-point second-half deficit and got a combined 49 points from Nick Boyd (25) and John Blackwell (24). Keaton Wagler was brilliant for Illinois, pouring in 34 points, and the Illini still had a chance to win it at the end before a missed running prayer in overtime allowed Wisconsin to escape.

Keaton Wagler vs Wisconsin



34 PTS (12-23 FG, 5-10 3PT, 5-8 FTs)

7 AST



Where is he on our Mocks rn? pic.twitter.com/NOnAEw9CJe — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) February 11, 2026

That's part of what makes this rematch so interesting. Illinois scored 90 points despite being down two major rotation pieces, which says a lot about the shot creation and offensive pop it was still able to generate. Wisconsin, though, showed exactly why it is such a dangerous tournament team. The Badgers stayed composed, made enough plays late and trusted their backcourt to bring them home.

Injury and roster update

The biggest storyline for Illinois is simple: This is not the same version of the Illini that Wisconsin saw in February. Illinois played that overtime loss without starting guard Kylan Boswell , who was out with a hand injury, and without Andrej Stojakovic , who missed the game because of a sprained ankle. Boswell had missed seven straight games at that point, and Stojakovic’s absence forced Illinois to lean even harder on a shortened rotation.

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell has been on a tear in his senior season:



14.7 PPG

4.3 RPG

3.3 APG

47.5% FG

31.9% 3PT

81.7% FT



Is Boswell deserving of NBA Draft consideration?? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/VL0MkytTkh — MBB Performances (@mbbperformances) January 13, 2026

Now both are back, and that changes the shape of the matchup. Boswell gives Illinois more control, more perimeter defense and another steady decision-maker. Stojakovic adds scoring punch, wing size and another player Wisconsin has to account for in the halfcourt.

Wisconsin’s run since the last meeting

Wisconsin did more than just beat Illinois and move on. Since that win in Champaign, the Badgers have gone 6-2, including wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Purdue. The biggest takeaway is that they have stayed dangerous offensively, especially when Boyd and Blackwell got rolling. Wisconsin entered the postseason averaging 83.3 points per game, and that scoring ability showed up again Thursday when Blackwell dropped a Big Ten Tournament single-game-record 34 in the Badgers’ tournament win over Washington.

Nick Boyd flirted with a triple-double vs Iowa:



27 PTS

9 REBS

10 ASTS@BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/kunBwPYCRt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 22, 2026

This is not a team backing into March. Wisconsin has shown it can beat high-end opponents, including top-10 wins over Michigan and Michigan State, and it just added another tournament win to build momentum.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin matchup

For Illinois, this game is about more than just getting revenge. The Illini closed the regular season in mediocre fashion and now head into the postseason needing to find some rhythm before the NCAA Tournament begins. There is still plenty of talent on this roster, but the urgency has to show up now, especially with March basketball demanding a different level of focus and consistency.

Not exaggerating when I say Andrej Stojaković has three of the best dunks I’ve ever seen in one season 🔨 #illini pic.twitter.com/5GowxY2lT6 — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) December 30, 2025