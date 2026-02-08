Tom Izzo Stuns After Michigan State Win: Illinois Is 'a Better Team Than We Are'

There’s a reason an NBA playoff series is seven games long, and it’s the same reason each round in the NCAA Tournament is just one game: one night of basketball doesn’t decide which team is “better."

In this game, the answer to that question can alter on a day-to-day basis. On Saturday night, Michigan State was better than Illinois. Although Illini fans were surely bashing the referees before their morning coffee was ready Sunday, who was actually to blame for the Spartans corralling 48 rebounds, compared to the visitors’ 38? Sure wasn’t the stripes’ fault.

Or what about Illinois shooting 27.8 percent from three despite a healthy dosage of wide-open looks? Again, that isn't on the referees. Unfortunately, on some nights, the shots don’t fall. Some nights, the ball bounces away from you.

That's the beauty of basketball. That’s what makes the Big Dance the most magical sporting event in the world. There’s no accounting for the basketball gods, who work in mysterious and often maddening ways.

But just because Illinois – which entered the game riding a 12-game winning streak – fell against Michigan State doesn’t mean the Illini aren’t actually the better team of the two. Sure, Illinois dropped the head-to-head matchup, but realistically, it probably beats MSU eight out of 10 times – even in East Lansing. That's not sour grapes – just a reasonable assessment of the makeup of both clubs.

But why take our word for it, especially when the coach on the winning side agrees?

Michigan State's Tom Izzo says Illinois is 'better' after Spartans win

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I know how good they are,” Izzo said in the aftermath of his club’s victory over Illinois. “That’s a better team than we are right now. And especially going into this game. They had won 12 in a row, and we were limping. That’s a better team right now. And yet I thought we played better – and that’s why you play the games.”

And the Spartans did play better. They outrebounded the Illini. They shot a higher percentage from long range, inside the arc and the free-throw line. They had more assists. (In fact, Jeremy Fears Jr. himself had more assists than Illinois's entire roster.) The Spartans had 22 fastbreak points, to a whopping zero from the Illini.

What about points in the paint? Well, Michigan State won that battle, too (36-30). On Feb. 7, 2026, the Spartans were better than the Illini – and the final scoreboard reflected that: 85-82, Michigan State.

“But just think, all the things we’re talking about, and it still took overtime [to beat them],” Izzo said. “They didn’t shoot well. They didn’t do this well. They didn’t do that well. They still scored 82 points. So I think that shows you how good they are.”

Few coaches will openly admit that their opponent – especially one they just defeated – is “better” than them. But Izzo has the established platform to speak his mind. Also: He's not wrong. True or not, though, none of it changes the final result.

Illinois lost to a team that it should have beaten. On the one hand, that’s basketball. On the other, that’s what leads to top-ranked teams earning a first- or second-round exit in March – an all-too-familiar feeling for Illinois fans.

Losses are inevitable in the Big Ten. And taking one on the chin against a top-10 Michigan State team in East Lansing is nothing to be ashamed of. Still, the fate of the Illini program, perhaps more than most others, is “predicated on when the ball doesn’t go in,” as Illinois coach Brad Underwood is so fond of saying.

With seven Big Ten games remaining on the slate, Illinois will have ample opportunities to figure out exactly how to win on those inevitable off nights – a process that must be perfected before March rolls around, when it’s win-or-go-home time.