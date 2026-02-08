Did Brad Underwood Cost Illinois at Michigan State – And Could it Happen Again?

Illinois’ Brad Underwood excels at a handful of coaching responsibilities: recruitment, roster-building and motivation, among others. But in-game X’s and O’s is not a strength.

The Illini are supremely talented, and the pieces mesh together extremely well – thanks to Underwood – but seemingly every time Illinois really needs a play drawn up or a critical decision made in the moment, they are nowhere to be found.

Now, let’s clarify: The loss at Michigan State ended what had been a brilliant 12-game win streak for Illinois. The Illini are an exceptional team. But to win a national title, they need Underwood to find answers when the going gets tough.

Illinois' Brad Underwood outcoached in Michigan State loss

Feb 7, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood protests a call during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

When the whistle isn’t working in Illinois’ favor, when freshman standout Keaton Wagler is in the midst of his worst shooting night of the season, when the rest of the Illini are struggling to knock down wide-open looks and when Illinois’ go-to problem-solver – Kylan Boswell – is out of the lineup, the onus falls squarely on Underwood.

And where was he on Saturday night in East Lansing? Technically, he was in the Breslin Center, but, frankly, it was hard to notice. Why did the 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic guard Michigan State’s biggest threat from beyond the arc – Kur Teng – on the final Spartans possession in regulation? And why did he help off strong side for a driver?

Why call a timeout to (presumably) draw up a play with 10 seconds on the shot clock only to essentially allow Wagler to freelance? The Illini offense may thrive due to the free-flowing scheme – it remains the top-rated offense in the nation, per KenPom – but when a bucket is needed, a set should be drawn up.

Throughout the night, though, Illinois got its fair share of open looks from the field. Michigan State’s defense is every bit of elite – and the Illini still managed to get healthy looks; they just didn't fall. Sometimes that’s the case. Get the best possible shots and live with the results. That’s all any team can do.

Defensively, though, Illinois was a nightmare. Michigan State’s offense – which is loaded with non-shooters across the board – isn’t exactly a tough cover, at least on paper. Lead guard Jeremy Fears Jr. certainly is – but the game plan isn’t rocket science: lay off the shooters, go under screens against Fears and, most importantly, hit the glass.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, signals to teammates as Illinois' Keaton Wagler defends during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Illini tended to do the first two – although, to his credit, Fears was superb – but not the last. The Spartans snagged 15 offensive rebounds and ultimately won the battle of the boards by 10 (final rebounding margin: 48-38 in favor of Michigan State).

Then there was the nail in the coffin: Michigan State's 22 fastbreak points, compared to zero for Illinois. The Illini don’t like to play fast – which is understandable, given their efficiency in the halfcourt – and they tend to slow down their opponents. But not Saturday night.

OH MY COEN CARR 🤯 ARE YOU SERIOUS?! @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/es81kjwPHW — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 8, 2026

Even out of makes, Michigan State was flying down the court, with Fears pushing the pace. Illinois, too focused on matching up and not prioritizing stopping the ball, was the victim of a handful of momentum-shifting alley-oop jams and easy buckets – usually off a pass from Fears, who finished with a tremendous stat line of 26 points and 15 assists (against just two turnovers).

Here’s what it all came down to: Illinois was tossed around on the boards, gave up far too many fastbreak points and made a handful of ill-advised late-game decisions.

The latter of woes on that list are solely Underwood’s burden to bear. And although the prior two certainly weren’t aided by the lack of effort and attention to detail from his players, it all comes down to Underwood’s ability to prepare his guys and ensure they’re locked in for 40 minutes.

Feb 4, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Then again, perfection on a night-to-night basis is an unrealistic and entirely impossible expectation. The Illini are going to have a night when they don’t win every loose ball. They’ll make mental mistakes.

But that’s when Underwood needs to step in and – even just some of the time – save the day. Draw up a play to buy the Illini a bucket. Set up the matchups and defensive scheme in an order that will prevent – not invite – an open look from Michigan State. Especially in down-the-stretch situations, Underwood tends to pull a vanishing act far more often than he rises to the occasion.

Given the high-level talent on his roster and the strides Illinois has made defensively, the Illini are very likely going to put together a deep run in March. At this point, that seems a foregone conclusion. But Illinois’ hopes for a national championship – which remains in the realm of possibilities – rely greatly on Underwood. If he can grow as an in-game coach, there is no ceiling for this Illini team. If not, yet another heartbreaking exit in the Big Dance may be inevitable.