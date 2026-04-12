Illinois Forward Toni Bilic Enters Transfer Portal: What It Means for the Illini

Illinois basketball has now seen another offseason domino fall. After Mihailo Petrovic entered the transfer portal early Saturday, Toni Bilic is now out the door as well, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Illinois forward Toni Bilic has entered the transfer portal, per source. Joined the Illini midseason but didn't play in any games. Played three seasons of pro ball in Croatia before coming to the United States. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 11, 2026

Illinois is already dealing with significant roster turnover, with Kylan Boswell and Ben Humrichous out of eligibility and Keaton Wagler widely expected to head to the NBA Draft . Now head coach Brad Underwood has another spot to address, with the portal window remaining open until April 21.

Bilic never had the chance to carve out a real on-court role in Champaign, so this is not a move that changes Illinois’ projected starting lineup overnight. But it still matters.



He was one of those intriguing long-term pieces Illinois has come to value more in recent years: skilled, versatile, and full of developmental upside. That makes his exit both a loss and, in a weird way, another opportunity.

The Negative

The clearest downside here is that Illinois loses another developmental bet before it ever had the chance to fully pay off.

Bilic was not brought in to be an instant star. He was more of a future piece, the kind of player who could spend time adjusting, getting stronger and eventually growing into a real role. When a player like that leaves before ever becoming part of the rotation, it stings because the investment disappears before the return ever arrives.

For a program that has leaned heavily into finding unique, high-upside pieces, losing Bilic is a reminder that not every long-term plan gets to the finish line.

The Positive

The flip side is simple: Bilic’s departure creates another open scholarship, and roster flexibility is gold this time of year.

Illinois is not selling false hope to portal players. This is a program coming off a Final Four appearance, with national momentum and playing-time opportunities. The recruiting pitch almost sells itself. Come to Champaign, step into a major role and compete deep into March. That is a powerful combination for a staff trying to reload quickly.

And when you remember Illinois has already hit big in the portal with players like Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, and Andrej Stojakovic, there is every reason to believe another impact addition is out there.



So yes, Bilic leaving is disappointing. But in the portal era, potential lost can quickly become opportunity gained. And for Illinois, that is now the challenge: turn a departure into another weapon.