UNLV's Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Is on Fire – Would He Have Thrived at Illinois?

During his two seasons at Illinois, guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn slowly blossomed into a valuable rotational player. But his role was fairly cemented: a spark-plug scorer off the bench who would inject infectious energy and serve as an on-ball defensive pest.

By his sophomore season, Gibbs-Lawhorn was playing a solid 14.9 minutes per game. But although he was a star in his role in Champaign, he wasn’t a full-blown star. Well, he is now.

Former Illini Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn on a tear at UNLV

Dec 7, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) dribbles upcourt against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

At UNLV, Gibbs-Lawhorn has become an unfathomably explosive scorer, averaging a Mountain West Conference-best of 21.0 points on superb shooting splits (51.2 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from deep and 83.8 percent from the free-throw line).

In the past offseason, Gibbs-Lawhorn elected to hit the transfer portal, presumably seeking a bigger role. He has found it in Vegas. Over the past five games, the 6-foot-1 Gibbs-Lawhorn has scored 30-plus in four of those outings – capped by a 42-point detonation in a win over in-state rival Nevada on Saturday night.

How would Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn have fit at Illinois in 2025-26?

Dec 7, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) and center Emmanuel Stephen (34) celebrates after the buzzer sounds as Stanford Cardinal forward/center Aidan Cammann (52) and Stanford Cardinal forward/center Oskar Giltay (15) look on in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The success of Gibbs-Lawhorn, who was a fan-favorite at Illinois, is undoubtedly a welcome sight for most Illini fans, but that only pushes a question further to the forefront of their minds: How productive could Gibbs-Lawhorn have been had he stayed at Illinois?

To answer that question, we must first ask another: What would Gibbs-Lawhorn’s role have been? Similar to a season ago, Illini coach Brad Underwood prefers positional size across the board, making Gibbs-Lawhorn a less-than-ideal prospect for big minutes – especially when the undersized Kylan Boswell already demands the lion’s share of them.

YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME



📺 CBSSN pic.twitter.com/lS7QAefxCm — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) March 1, 2026

Boswell is a solid scorer and playmaker and, at times, the most versatile defender on the Illini roster. (The 6-foot-2 Boswell has checked Michigan’s 6-foot-9 Yaxel Lendeborg and Texas Tech’s 6-foot-8 JT Toppin this year, among others.) Then, there’s the leadership and unquantifiable intangibles that Boswell brings – we’ll call it a veteran presence. In other words, Boswell is rarely coming off the floor.

That by itself would limit Gibbs-Lawhorn's opportunities at Illinois. Now factor in the unexpected emergence of Keaton Wagler – which results in another potential 35-ish minutes vanishing – and Gibbs-Lawhorn is left battling for perhaps for even less playing time than he logged a year ago.

Considering Gibbs-Lawhorn’s abilities shine brightest when he’s operating on the ball and serving in a high-volume role, the Illini, in this theoretical situation, would either have to run more action through him in his scarce minutes, or he would have to be so exceptional in other areas that his lack of offensive production wouldn’t matter.

MWPOY idc what y'all say



📺 CBSSN pic.twitter.com/NJqebFNefl — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) March 1, 2026

In reality, though, it comes down to this: Illinois doesn’t need any more offense. It needs defense. And although Gibbs-Lawhorn has proven himself capable of playing with relentless effort and high attention to detail, he’s still just 6-foot-1.

Why Gibbs-Lawhorn's departure from Illinois was a win-win

Although the dissolution of the Gibbs-Lawhorn-Illinois union may have been bittersweet for all involved parties – it certainly was for the Illini faithful – it was likely the best decision. With Gibbs-Lawhorn’s astronomical rise at UNLV, he will be commanding a high sticker price this upcoming offseason if he decides to reevaluate his options and hit the portal once more.

Meanwhile, the Illini, despite losing four of their past six, still appear to be in line for a two seed in the NCAA Tournament, and their national-title aspirations remain well and alive. At the end of the day, it’s as close to a win-win scenario as it can get in the transfer-portal era.

And depending on Illinois’ future needs and Gibbs-Lawhorn’s feelings towards his former stomping grounds, who’s to say whether a reunion is out of the cards?