Watch: Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu Dunks on NBA's No. 1 Draft Pick
The Chicago Bulls (4-6) entered Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) seeking to end a four-game skid.
They got what they needed from a source Illinois basketball fans are accustomed to seeing come through in these situations.
After quickly falling behind 37-24 through one quarter, the Bulls managed to trim the deficit in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down 90-98.
Then, the Bulls opened the fourth with a 14-3 run to take their first lead of the game.
Extending that lead throughout the fourth quarter, they were looking for a big play to cap off their comeback – and got it with just under three minutes left.
Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams trapped Hawks forward Jalen Johnson outside of the paint to force an errant pass that was stolen by Coby White and quickly advanced to Ayo Dosunmu, who took care of the rest.
Dosunmu, a former Illini guard, didn’t even need a dribble when he caught the pass, took two steps and drew an and-one to posterize a contesting Zaccharie Risacher, the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, and extend the lead to eight.
The Bulls were able to end their losing streak and leave Atlanta with a 125-113 win. Dosunmu led Chicago in scoring with 19 and added four assists and two rebounds.
After a slow start to the season, Dosunmu has begun heating up, posting double figures in scoring in six out of his past seven outings.
Dosunmu and the Bulls are off Sunday before returning home to take on the NBA’s only remaining undefeated squad in the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-0) on Monday.