Best Freshman Debuts of the 2024-25 Season: How the Illini Stack Up
With every Division I college basketball program having by now opened their 2024-25 season, we've had a chance to at least get a glimpse of all what this year's freshman class has to offer. And you know what? It's something else.
Although it's too early to pass judgment on college basketball's newbies according to ability or even production, we can certainly take a hard look at – and even rank – their opening salvos. With that, here are the 10 most impressive freshman debuts from the 2024-25 college basketball season:
10. Kon Knueppel, Duke
Stats vs. Maine: 22 points (8-for-14 field-goal shooting, with three 3s), four rebounds
A 6-foot-7 sniper, Knueppel came out firing against Maine but also pitched in elsewhere. Although freshman teammate and possible No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg had a more heralded debut (see below), Knueppel actually finished with a higher Hollinger Game Score (17.2 to 16.1).
9. Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Stats vs. St. John's: 25 points (four 3s), five rebounds
Bailey, a 6-foot-10 swingman considered to be a top-five recruit in this season's college basketball freshman class, was highly productive against Big East competition in his first college appearance. His shooting (8-for-18 on field goals) and a loss to the Red Storm kept him from moving higher on this list.
8. Liam McNeeley, UConn
Stats vs. Sacred Heart: 18 points (6-for-11 field-goal shooting, with three 3s), 10 rebounds
A 6-foot-7 forward, McNeeley showed a diverse offensive skill set against Sacred Heart, scoring in transition, from mid- and long range, off set shots and drives, and using both right and left hands. He showed some passing savvy and hit the boards, too.
7. Derik Queen, Maryland
Stats vs. Manhattan: 22 points, 20 rebounds, two blocks
A bulldozer in ballet shoes, Queen – at 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds – was unstoppable in the paint against Manhattan. His effectiveness diminishes exponentially the further he's pulled from the rim, but he has the combination of physical attributes to make a run at Big Ten Freshman of the Year and push the Terps back toward respectability – and maybe an NCAA Tournament bid.
6. Will Riley, Illinois
Stats vs. Eastern Illinois: 31 points (10-for-13 field-goal shooting, with five 3s), seven rebounds, three assists
Forget "hot hand" – Riley was molten in the second half against EIU, scoring 26 of his 31 points after halftime and bombing from deep (including two and-one 4-point plays). If there is a knock about him, it's that he can be a scoring-focused gunner, but he mostly played within himself against the Panthers while also chipping in as a facilitator and rebounder.
5. Asa Newell, Georgia
Stats vs. Tennessee Tech: 26 points (13-for-22 field-goal shooting), 11 rebounds, three blocks
Newell, now listed at (and appearing to be every inch of) 6-foot-11, is a pogo stick of a player just beginning to come into his own. Although he was rated just outside the top 10 of this class of incoming freshmen, Newell showed not only how well his length and athleticism immediately translate to Division I competition but also demonstrated advanced footwork and feel in the post against Tennessee Tech.
4. Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Stats vs. Eastern Illinois: 11 points (3-for-4 field-goal shooting), five rebounds, seven assists
Although his stat line may seem to be the least impressive on this list, Jakucionis showed incredible command and efficiency as the engine of the Illini offense, setting up teammates in transition, pick-and-roll and, frankly, at every opportunity. And there were many of them: Against EIU, Jakucionis demonstrated the difference between just a point guard and a creator, finding his own offense in the spaces in between conjouring easy looks for his mates.
3. Egor Demin, BYU
Stats vs. Central Arkansas: 18 points (7-for-13 field-goal shooting, with four 3s), four rebounds, 11 assists, four steals
Demin, an 18-year-old from Russia who played in Real Madrid's system, was the Cougars' first five-star recruit of the internet era. Handed the keys to BYU's offense, Demin, a 6-foot-9 do-everything guard and future NBA lottery pick, promptly had his way with Central Arkansas. He joined Trae Young as the only players in Big 12 history to tally at least 10 points and 10 assists in their freshman debut.
2. Cooper Flagg, Duke
Stats vs. Maine: 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals
The No. 1 college basketball player in the Class of 2024, Flagg drew high expectation and all eyes to his debut against Maine – and, sheesh, did he deliver. His numbers, although very good for anyone's first crack at college basketball, don't express the effect his length (6-foot-9), speed, explosiveness and dynamic skill set had against the Black Bears – on both sides of the floor. He's gonna be a barrel of fun to watch this season.
1. Tre Johnson, Texas
Stats vs. Ohio State: 29 points (five 3s), five rebounds, four assists, two steals
It isn't that Johnson, a 6-foot-6 scoring guard, emerged from nowhere to top this list – he entered 2024-25 as a five-star recruit who had reportedly taken over the Longhorns' summer runs. But as the only player on this list who faced a Power 5 opponent in his debut, Johnson showcased a spectacular array of offensive skills with the game in the balance until the final moments. Even in a loss, Johnson's performance – given the degree of difficulty – stood out above all the other freshman debuts to open this season.