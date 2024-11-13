'It Feels Like the League': Illinois Basketball Has NBA Flavor
Everyone in Champaign knew things would look different this year. With 10 newcomers added to Illinois' basketball roster in the offseason, expectations were that this Illini squad would be almost unrecognizable from any other fans had seen before.
But the players were just the start.
In the offseason, coach Brad Underwood mentioned two characteristics he had sought in assembling this new group so often that it became his mantra:
Positional size and shooting.
Mission accomplished. Clearly recruiting with a plan, Underwood and his staff dove into the transfer portal and went hunting for high school talent that yielded a team chock full of 3-point specialists – and not just their big guards but also long, sweet-shooting frontcourt players such as Will Riley (6-foot-8), Ben Humrichous (6-foot-9), Carey Booth (6-foot-10) and Tomislav Ivisic (7-foot-1). Those players virtually ensured there would be an uptick in Illinois' attempted 3-pointers.
But no one saw this coming.
In just two games, the Illini have already put up 80 threes. To put that in perspective, the NBA's Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors attempt 41.3 per game – and that's within the context of 48-minute games and a 24-second shot clock.
And the new faces and seemingly endless stream of 3-pointers aren't the only change for the Illini. Both aesthetically and strategically, Illinois has embraced an NBA style of play characterized by regular five-out sets, lots of high ball screens and shot-attempt patterns that have all but cut out mid-range offense.
With Ivisic’s ability to knock down triples, Illinois rolls out five starters who are legitimate threats from beyond the arc. With Riley and guard Dra-Gibbs Lawhorn coming off the bench (both with games of four or more 3s), along with Booth (2-for-5 on threes in the opener), this Illini team can space the floor using multiple combinations of five players.
It’s shocking to think that just three short years ago, Illinois was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament led by big man Kofi Cockburn (one career 3-point attempt) and Ayo Dosunmu, who never saw a mid-range pull-up he didn't love.
Today, the Illini run their offense through table-setter Kasparas Jakucionis (who logged 13 assists in just his second college game) and allow him to create in transition and through a steady diet of pick-and-roll. Jakucionis is a maestro working off ball screens, either hitting the screener (often Ivisic) or firing cross-court to a spotting-up teammate, who either lets it fly or drives against a close-out.
The end result? Just take a look at the Illinois shot chart from its season opener against Eastern Illinois:
Compare that to a shot chart of the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics from a game earlier this season:
Junior guard Tre White (standing 6-foot-7 and now 3-for-7 on 3-pointers this season, for those counting at home) sums it up best:
“Low-key, it feels like the league.”
With the Illini shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range, Jakucionis averaging 10.0 assists per game and collectively running opponents out of the State Farm Center, you would think the pros had come to Champaign.
Whether all of this is sustainable as Illinois' competition ramps up in the coming weeks remains to be seen. But with Oakland (1-1, 0-0 Horizon League) – a team fresh off an NCAA tournament appearance – on tap at home on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, on BTN) and a showdown with No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in Birmingham next week, we’re bound to find out soon.