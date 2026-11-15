Why Illinois Basketball Suddenly Needs a Win Over Duke or UConn

The expectations in Champaign are different in 2026-27. For years, at least since Brad Underwood rolled into town, an NCAA Tournament appearance has been a given for Illinois basketball. And anything above and beyond that has just been appreciated.

But this time around, a deep run is considered the bare minimum – and a national title is the primary goal. So how do the Illini give themselves the best chance of doing that? Earn a No. 1 seed and have the create an optimal path in March. No, it doesn’t guarantee a Final Four. But it does clear the biggest, thorniest branches out of the way.

Why Illinois now needs a win over Duke or UConn

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Colman (11) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis (1) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini built this gauntlet of a non-conference schedule – which will prepare them for Big Ten play and March. It was also supposed to be a resume-builder of sorts. The selection committee won’t punish Illinois for losses on the road at Texas Tech and Duke, or even a faux neutral-site game vs. UConn in Chicago.

But three losses would be three losses. And if the Illini don’t have a quality non-conference win – Missouri and/or North Carolina would only somewhat suffice – to their name come March, then a one seed may be extremely tough to secure.

Opportunities on the schedule remain in Duke and UConn – but the loss at Texas Tech hurts . That was supposed to be the most manageable of these three matchups for Illinois.

Final: Texas Tech 84, Illinois 78 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 11, 2026

Now coach Brad Underwood needs to find a way to 1) win at Duke or 2) beat Dan Hurley. He has, some may need to be reminded, accomplished the former. As Illinois fans surely know all too well, he has not been able to pull off the latter .

Back in 2020, the Illini, led by Ayo Dosunmu, waltzed into Durham and knocked off No. 10 Duke. A couple of caveats: Cameron Indoor Stadium was otherwise empty for that matchup, because of COVID. Also, that Duke team wasn't nearly as good as this one. And with the current Blue Devils coming off a loss to Michigan State on Tuesday, Illinois won't be catching Duke off guard.

As for UConn, it’s the same old story: Hurley. He and his Huskies have had the Illini’s number for quite some time. At 3-0 and with a convincing win over Michigan already in the books, No. 4 UConn certainly hasn’t taken a step in the wrong direction this season.

Why a marquee non-conference win is so important for Illinois to earn a No. 1 seed

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches his team during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s take a look at last season's No. 1 seeds: Michigan, Arizona, Duke and Florida. Those first three teams finished their campaigns with three losses – and that included one in the NCAA Tournament for both Arizona and Duke.

Illinois, if it falls to both Duke and UConn, would have three defeats before Big Ten play even begins. Florida inspires some hope. The Gators had seven losses entering last season's NCAA Tournament – including a trio of high-profile ones against Arizona, Duke and UConn. They also lost to TCU. They managed just one non-conference win over a tournament team – Miami.

The flip side is that Florida then went 16-2 in the SEC, including winning 16 of 17 games to close out the regular season. Can the Illini go 18-2 or even 17-3 in Big Ten play? That seems unlikely.

Illinois always drops a game or two it shouldn’t in league play (as most teams do). And there are more than enough conference foes – Michigan State, UCLA, Michigan, Nebraska, etc. – capable of beating the Illini on a typical night as well.

So Illinois very likely needs a win against either Duke or UConn to earn a No. 1 seed come next March. And, of course, there’s nothing that says the Illini can’t run to the Final Four and win a national title as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. But there is a reason it has been 10 years since a non-UConn team won a national title without being a No. 1 seed.