Predicting Illinois Basketball's First 10 Games of the 2026-27 Season

Two hundred twelve days have separated Illinois’ most recent official game – a Final Four loss to UConn back in early April – and its next one, Monday's 2026-27 season opener. Two hundred eleven of those days have already passed. The Illini are back, and their arrival should come with a bang.



Here are our predictions for each of their first 10 games:

Predicting the outcome of Illinois basketball’s first 10 games in 2026-27

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FDU (Nov. 2 in Champaign)

Illinois’ non-conference schedule has received attention for its strenuousness, but it isn’t lacking a handful of the usual freebies, either. The opener vs. Fairleigh Dickinson is one of them.

Prediction: Illinois win

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Penn Quakers head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn (Nov. 5 in Champaign)

The Quakers, whom the Illini knocked off in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, should be one of the tougher mid-major squads in the country this season. But Fran McCaffery’s offensive genius and experienced roster aren’t going to carry Penn past Illinois.

Prediction: Illinois win

Nov 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) go after a loose ball during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech (Nov. 10 in Lubbock, Texas)

If JT Toppin is active for this contest – which seems very unlikely – the Red Raiders are going to put up points on an Illini defense that appears poised for a slow start to the 2026-27 season.

Even Texas Tech's current crew – headlined by former Illini Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and fifth-year studs Donovan Atwell and Darrion Williams – should give Illinois a run for its money. But they won’t swipe it.

Prediction: Illinois win

Dec 3, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats head coach Chris Mudge in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sam Houston (Nov. 13 in Champaign)

The Bearkats have been a consistent program over the past few seasons, and they should be solid this year (picked to finish fourth in the competitive Conference USA). There are levels to this, though, and Illinois ( picked first in the Big Ten ) lives on the top floor.

Prediction: Illinois win

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes adjustments against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke (Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina)

Speaking of the top floor, Illinois is joined there by Duke – one of the two clubs ranked ahead of Brad Underwood’s unit in the preseason AP poll . The Blue Devils’ size and talent rival – if not exceed – the Illini’s.



Early in the season, Duke should be a slight step ahead of Illinois (especially if David Mirkovic, bouncing back from foot surgery and an appendectomy, remains out). Also, this game will be played at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hall of horrors for most visitors.

Prediction: Illinois loss

Nov 10, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers head coach Marty Simmons reacts to a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eastern Illinois (Nov. 20 in Champaign)

Illinois won’t enjoy many sunny-skied strolls through the park – even against the mid-majors on its schedule – but it won't get many easier pickings than Eastern Illinois, which hasn’t wrapped up a regular season above .500 in more than five years.

Prediction: Illinois win

Dec 28, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Winthrop Eagles head coach Mark Prosser watches in the first half in the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winthrop (Nov. 23 in Champaign)

Winthrop is picked to finish third in the Big South but is a mid-major fielding an almost entirely revamped roster. Trust Eagles coach Mark Prosser (23-plus wins in three of five seasons) to build a competitive unit – but not one powerful enough to knock off Illinois.

Prediction: Illinois win

Western Kentucky's Teagan Moore (30) celebrates a three-point shot as the Indiana Hoosiers play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in an exhibition game at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western Kentucky (Nov. 27 in Champaign)

Picked to win Conference USA, Western Kentucky, led by CUSA preseason Player of the Year Teagan Moore, is going to be a load this year. The Hilltoppers battled Indiana (losing 79-74 in an exhibition game), for what it’s worth, but that calculus doesn't change anything: Illinois is simply too big and too skilled for even the best mid-majors.

Prediction: Illinois win

Oct 1, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley speaks at 2026 Big East Media Day at Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UConn (Dec. 4 in Chicago)

Every Illinois fan’s worst nightmare: UConn and Dan Hurley . This time, it feels like the Illini may finally have the Huskies' number. Then again, Hurley always has his players firing on all cylinders from Day 1, while Underwood's guys tend to take a while to piece it all together. Illinois may be the better team come March, but in early December, it’ll be UConn.

Prediction: Illinois loss

Mar 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota (Dec. 8 in Minneapolis)

Niko Medved went 15-18 in his first season at Minnesota. On the surface, that doesn’t sound like much to write home about – but it was. Medved is quickly engineering an impressive turnaround in the Twin Cities, and his squad should outperform expectations this season. Just not against Illinois.

Prediction: Illinois win

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois basketball 2026-27 projected record through 10 games: 8-2

The rosiest hopes may be that Illinois, the preseason No. 3 squad, will leave the early non-conference slate unscathed, but those are unreasonable expectation. Texas Tech, Duke and UConn – all set to square up with the Illini outside Champaign, mind you – are going to be too much for a squad breaking in a load of key freshman and possibly still re-acclimating the recovering Mirkovic.