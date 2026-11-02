Predicting Illinois Basketball's First 10 Games of the 2026-27 Season
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Two hundred twelve days have separated Illinois’ most recent official game – a Final Four loss to UConn back in early April – and its next one, Monday's 2026-27 season opener. Two hundred eleven of those days have already passed. The Illini are back, and their arrival should come with a bang.
Here are our predictions for each of their first 10 games:
Predicting the outcome of Illinois basketball’s first 10 games in 2026-27
FDU (Nov. 2 in Champaign)
Illinois’ non-conference schedule has received attention for its strenuousness, but it isn’t lacking a handful of the usual freebies, either. The opener vs. Fairleigh Dickinson is one of them.
Prediction: Illinois win
Penn (Nov. 5 in Champaign)
The Quakers, whom the Illini knocked off in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, should be one of the tougher mid-major squads in the country this season. But Fran McCaffery’s offensive genius and experienced roster aren’t going to carry Penn past Illinois.
Prediction: Illinois win
Texas Tech (Nov. 10 in Lubbock, Texas)
If JT Toppin is active for this contest – which seems very unlikely – the Red Raiders are going to put up points on an Illini defense that appears poised for a slow start to the 2026-27 season.
Even Texas Tech's current crew – headlined by former Illini Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and fifth-year studs Donovan Atwell and Darrion Williams – should give Illinois a run for its money. But they won’t swipe it.
Prediction: Illinois win
Sam Houston (Nov. 13 in Champaign)
The Bearkats have been a consistent program over the past few seasons, and they should be solid this year (picked to finish fourth in the competitive Conference USA). There are levels to this, though, and Illinois (picked first in the Big Ten) lives on the top floor.
Prediction: Illinois win
Duke (Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina)
Speaking of the top floor, Illinois is joined there by Duke – one of the two clubs ranked ahead of Brad Underwood’s unit in the preseason AP poll. The Blue Devils’ size and talent rival – if not exceed – the Illini’s.
Early in the season, Duke should be a slight step ahead of Illinois (especially if David Mirkovic, bouncing back from foot surgery and an appendectomy, remains out). Also, this game will be played at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hall of horrors for most visitors.
Prediction: Illinois loss
Eastern Illinois (Nov. 20 in Champaign)
Illinois won’t enjoy many sunny-skied strolls through the park – even against the mid-majors on its schedule – but it won't get many easier pickings than Eastern Illinois, which hasn’t wrapped up a regular season above .500 in more than five years.
Prediction: Illinois win
Winthrop (Nov. 23 in Champaign)
Winthrop is picked to finish third in the Big South but is a mid-major fielding an almost entirely revamped roster. Trust Eagles coach Mark Prosser (23-plus wins in three of five seasons) to build a competitive unit – but not one powerful enough to knock off Illinois.
Prediction: Illinois win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 27 in Champaign)
Picked to win Conference USA, Western Kentucky, led by CUSA preseason Player of the Year Teagan Moore, is going to be a load this year. The Hilltoppers battled Indiana (losing 79-74 in an exhibition game), for what it’s worth, but that calculus doesn't change anything: Illinois is simply too big and too skilled for even the best mid-majors.
Prediction: Illinois win
UConn (Dec. 4 in Chicago)
Every Illinois fan’s worst nightmare: UConn and Dan Hurley. This time, it feels like the Illini may finally have the Huskies' number. Then again, Hurley always has his players firing on all cylinders from Day 1, while Underwood's guys tend to take a while to piece it all together. Illinois may be the better team come March, but in early December, it’ll be UConn.
Prediction: Illinois loss
Minnesota (Dec. 8 in Minneapolis)
Niko Medved went 15-18 in his first season at Minnesota. On the surface, that doesn’t sound like much to write home about – but it was. Medved is quickly engineering an impressive turnaround in the Twin Cities, and his squad should outperform expectations this season. Just not against Illinois.
Prediction: Illinois win
Illinois basketball 2026-27 projected record through 10 games: 8-2
The rosiest hopes may be that Illinois, the preseason No. 3 squad, will leave the early non-conference slate unscathed, but those are unreasonable expectation. Texas Tech, Duke and UConn – all set to square up with the Illini outside Champaign, mind you – are going to be too much for a squad breaking in a load of key freshman and possibly still re-acclimating the recovering Mirkovic.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf