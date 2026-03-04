Why Keaton Wagler's Most Valuable Attribute Could Lead Illinois to a Final Four

The statistics and the eye test send the same message: Keaton Wagler’s best skill is scoring. He does it so effortlessly, in a variety of ways, and at an impressively efficient clip.

But the reality is that getting buckets may not even be Wagler's most valuable attribute. Although it's certainly his most attention-grabbing weapon, scoring likely takes a backseat to Wagler’s second-to-none selflessness – which arguably impacts winning more given his position and profile. And on Tuesday, in a 26-point win over Oregon, he showed exactly why.

Why Keaton Wagler was so impressive despite low-scoring night vs. Oregon

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives past Oregon Ducks forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite scoring just 11 points (but also contributing six rebounds and five assists), Wagler played a spectacular game, mostly by doing … nothing. Here’s what we mean:

Any high-level scorer is selfish. It’s just part of the deal. To be a supremely gifted scorer at the premier level of college hoops, a player must have almost irrational confidence – which leads to “selfish” play at times.

But Wagler, who is a borderline top-five projected pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, isn’t concerned with his scoring total. If the flow of the game presents a multitude of opportunities for him to take open, comfortable shots, he’s more than happy. Or if he gets on a one-of-a-kind heater, Wagler undoubtedly will get them up (think his 46-point afternoon at Mackey Arena).

Keaton Wagler buries the triple for @IlliniMBB 🙌



📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/6GJvSe1yRR — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2026

On other nights, though, when one of his teammates is feeling it (as Andrej Stojakovic was on Tuesday night ), Wagler makes a priority of getting that player the rock. And if the entire squad is scorching-hot from deep, Wagler may pass up a semi-contested shot at the rim for a wide-open perimeter look. Then, if three-pointers are hard to come by on a given night, he’ll take that tough layup – and often convert.

Wagler simply has that unteachable ability to know exactly what his team needs. More importantly, he pairs that instinct with a willingness. Regardless of the cost to his personal stat line, Wagler always goes out of his way to at least try to make the right play.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the country,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said of Wagler after the Oregon win. “And not just in the Big Ten – in the country. And it’s easy for him. He doesn’t force anything. His usage rate is really high to have one turnover. He just sets the table for us on every front.”

“He’s got that unique ability: If we needed him to get 30, he has the ability to go do that. We’ve seen that. That’s been proved time and time again. But tonight, it was spreading it out, and he was very good.”

And it’s nothing new. When Underwood first saw him play, Wagler scored a whopping two points – yet Underwood left the gym “ecstatic," because Wagler made the right play every single time and forced nothing.

Keaton Wagler's unexpected rise to potential @NBA lottery pick is inspiring 🤩



The Journey features the @IlliniMBB freshman's story 👇 pic.twitter.com/tNjNtcYQka — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 3, 2026

Let’s set the scene: Wagler was a high school recruit with minimal high-major fanfare. Underwood, the head coach of a premier hoops program, finally came to see Wagler play – and he scored two points.

It was the opportunity of a lifetime. Almost anyone else in that position would prioritize their individual night over what was best for the team. Not Wagler. He didn’t display that extraordinarily diverse scoring package we have quickly come to know in Champaign. Instead, he made the boring plays – the right ones.

Why Wagler's unselfishness could lead the Illini to a deep March Madness run

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots against Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

What sets this Illinois team apart is the offensive firepower. The issue with a squad this loaded with elite scorers is often this lone fact: there is only one basketball to go around. How can so many players who thrive on scoring mesh together? Selflessness is the answer.

And when the Illini's best player (Wagler) is setting the tone by constantly showing his utter lack of concern for his numbers, it sends a message that reverberates throughout the roster. Moving the ball becomes contagious.

It is what has led to this Illinois team consistently passing up good shots for great shots. It has helped Stojakovic transform from an early-season black hole (at times) to a willing and valuable playmaker. And it's exactly what gives this Illini team a Final Four – and perhaps even a national championship – ceiling.