Will Riley Brings More Than Scoring to NBA Summer League for Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards are stacked with young talent. That’s rarely a problem for any team, but arguably a single basketball isn’t enough for the youthful, shot-happy Wizards core. Especially in the NBA Summer League, when certain players are on an infinite leash and there are minimal sets, the game quickly turns into a pickup run.
And with three lottery picks playing for Washington (Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington), along with a pair of ball-dominant players in Kyshawn George and AJ Johnson, former Illini Will Riley quickly falls to the back of the line for touches.
Yet when Riley was presented with his opportunities Sunday – which were few and far between – he took full advantage. He went 5-for-6 from the field (3-for-4 from deep) en route to 16 points, while adding three assists (and committing zero turnovers). Both of Riley’s two-point field goals were and-ones, including a sweet up-and-under.
But somehow the most impressive aspect of the offense-oriented Riley’s perfrormance had nothing to do with passing or scoring. It was all of the little things that don’t show up in the box score that are invaluable winning plays. The tip-outs to keep a possession alive, the box-outs that ensured his man wouldn't get the offensive board (and that allowed a Wizards teammate to grab it instead), the oft-overlooked extra passes, the hard close-outs to run a shooter off the three-point line and the sheer grit he showed when switched on to the 6-foot-10 Drew Timme on a pair of occasions.
None of it – aside than an extra pass to Tre Johnson that went down as a Riley assist – was counted in the box score, but all of it contributed to the Wizards taking down the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 102-96. And when Riley is bringing those intangibles, along with his scoring and overall offensive creation, he becomes a different player altogether – and one who may even crack the Washington rotation in Year 1.