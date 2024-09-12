'Bret Bielema Radio Show' Adds 'Experience,' Energy Around Illinois Program
Coach Bret Bielema enjoyed the moment in the late hours of last Saturday night after Illinois' 23-17 upset against the then-No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks.
Bielema spoke to ICON for Illini members at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Performance Center in Champaign, Ill. Wednesday night, as part of his weekly radio show with play-by-play broadcaster Brian Barnhart. Bielema said he was happier for the fans in attendance who experienced the win than him.
Bielema is 2-0 for the first time in his tenure.
"I really enjoy, not the accomplishment for our players and coaches, which is a huge deal and a lot of fun, but just to see so many people have an experience that they take home with them," Bielema said as part of his opening remarks. "Not just the win, but the day itself."
Bielema thanked everyone involved in the effort before previewing Central Michigan on Saturday. This marks the finale of a three-game homestand before Big Ten play opens next week against Nebraska. Bielema said Central Michigan's quarterback, Joe Labas, is part of a new wave of non-traditionalism in college football.
"It's kinda the world of college football now," Bielema said when discussing the movement of the quarterback position. "Luke [Altmyer] is a transfer for us. Quarterbacks, you know, that's why I give a lot of credit to our No. 2, Donovan Leary. He's a guy I knew last spring who had some things and some conversations with, and he's doing an incredible job for us overall. But, yeah, he's [Labas] a very opportunistic quarterback. Their season, kind of at this point, you know, they won their opener against Central Connecticut [State]. They won it big and then went down to Florida International, and things got a little bit sideways early. [The] game got a little bit skewed, but they've had two games kind of in completely different environments."
Xavier and Miles Scott Are Continuing To Soak In Every Moment
Xavier and Miles Scott continue to feed off each other's energy, even with all of newfound accolades coming their way.
The two roommates combined for 17 tackles, including a pick-six from Xavier Scott just before halftime to put Illinois ahead 13-10.
Miles Scott recognizes wins are never guaranteed, as Northern Illinois' upset against Notre Dame was an indicative example.
"Exactly," Miles Scott said. "Oh, yeah, definitely. It's any given Saturday. Like, any team can get beat. So, you don't want to go in thinking that you've already won. You want to obviously go in prepping like, 'We're going to win.' You want to be expecting to win, but you also have to put in the work to do it. Just not look past anybody."
The Illini missed out on the AP Top 25 entering Week 3, as they attempt to remain unbeaten Saturday during Homecoming Weekend.
