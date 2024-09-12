Ex-Illini Star Terrence Shannon "Counting Down The Days" Until NBA Training Camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves have all the reason for excitement entering this NBA season.
They are coming off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. They have a roster led by budding star Anthony Edwards.
They also feature the highly-anticipated rookie tandem of Rob Dillingham and former Illini star Terrence Shannon. Both recently worked out together in Minnesota in preparation for the start of training camp Oct. 1
The Timberwolves posted a photo of them together along with Luka Garza and Naz Reid. It was captioned: "counting down the days."
While Dillingham is considered the higher-rated player _ he was chosen No. 8 after playing one season at Kentucky _ the Timberwolves are equally high on Shannon.
Last year Shannon led the Illini to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, losing to eventual champion UConn. After earning Third-Team All-American honors _ 23 points, four rebounds, 2.3 assists _ he has continued to impress at the next level.
Shannon, who was the No. 27 pick, averaged 13.2 points, three rebounds and 1.2 blocks during the summer league in Las Vegas. At 24, the Timberwolves feel they have a player who can contribute immediately because of his maturity.
The situation is ideal for Shannon because he doesn't have to worry about scoring. He is already focused on impacting the game in other areas.
