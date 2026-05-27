3 Illinois Football Newcomers to Know Before the 2026 Season

On paper, Illinois football didn’t have an otherworldly impressive 2026 offseason. There were some isolated wins worth noting. Widening the scope, the Illini's incoming freshman class – which ranked No. 24 according to 247Sports – was a legitimate bright spot.

But the transfer portal – which has arguably overtaken high school recruiting in terms of importance – was kind of a dud. The Illini finished with just the 43rd-best transfer class in the nation, good for No. 11 in the Big Ten – a spot behind Northwestern's group.

Again, though, that’s on paper. All of that is according to the recruiting services and the theoretical stars attached to each incoming Illini’s name. What sets Bret Bielema and his staff apart is their ability to recognize fit and consistently develop individual talent. Players come to Champaign, they grow and they often surpass expectations.

For some context, Illinois – which many believe had its most “talented” unit in a very long time in 2025 – was rated No. 17 out of 18 teams in 247Sports’ 2025 talent composite rankings. And guess who was dead last on that list? The national-title winning Indiana Hoosiers.

Put plainly: rankings don’t matter all that much. Yes, they can offer a general idea (the No. 1 quarterback in a class, for instance, is usually pretty good), but they aren’t the end-all be-all.

With that in mind, here are three Illini newcomers we at Illinois on SI believe could surpass expectations in 2026:

Three new Illini who could outplay expectations in 2026

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema watches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

James Finley, safety, Northern Illinois transfer

An Indiana native who spent his freshman season at Northern Illinois, James Finley elected to move on but stick around the Land of Lincoln. As a true freshman with the Huskies, Finley was a big-time producer, accounting for 21 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups on the year in just four starts.

Finley won't just walk into a role in Champaign, though. Standout safety Matthew Bailey returns for the Illini, versatile defensive back Xavier Scott is also back in the fold, and Mac Resetich – along with East Texas A&M transfer Lavon Williams – will be in the mix at safety.

In recently hired defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme, Scott figures to slot into the rover role, while Bailey owns one safety spot. But Finley, who was rated the No. 17 safety in the portal (per 247Sports), may work himself into that remaining spot. And given Illinois' inclination to rotate personnel and recent injury history in the defensive backfield, Finley will almost certainly see meaningful snaps in 2026.

Nas Rankin, wide receiver, freshman recruit (Morgan Park, Illinois)

Illinois needs a guy at receiver. Incoming transfer Alex Perry (FIU) is a potential name to monitor at the “X” spot but Nas Rankin may wind up being that guy by the end of the season at the “Z” spot. Both Collin Dixon and Hudson Clement are back, and each should be key cogs in the passing game, but Rankin's playmaking could thrust him into the role of go-to option as a true freshman.

"Why not stay home?"#Illini commit Nasir Rankin on being a highly ranked Chicago kid who decided to stay in-state.



"I got the whole fanbase on my back." pic.twitter.com/UoAlNckITo — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) May 21, 2025

Rankin, who committed to the Illini as a two-sport athlete (also playing basketball), is an explosive, ultra-twitchy athlete capable of making acrobatic catches or snatching ankles in the open field. The expectation is he'll be Illinois’ premier pass-catching option in the coming years. Ideally, Rankin blossoms into that role fairly quickly, offering transfer quarterback Katin Houser and the Illini a constant home-run threat.

TJ Taylor, offensive tackle, College of the Canyons transfer

Among Illinois’ position groups in desperate need of bolstering, the offensive line is perhaps No. 1 on the list. With four of the five main starters from a year ago out of eligibility (only guard Brandon Henderson returns), the Illini needed to revamp that unit – and they have.

Leading the way is junior college transfer TJ Taylor, who is tabbed as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country (among JUCO transfers) and 10th-rated JUCO prospect overall. At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, Taylor has coveted size at his position. He reportedly held 21 offers and took seven visits before choosing the Illini. Given the multiple gaping holes up front, expect Taylor to immediately slot into a starting role and perhaps help Illinois make a seamless transition at left tackle from another former JUCO star in J.C. Davis.