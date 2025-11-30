Illinois Lands Top JUCO Recruits in TJ Taylor and Jakwon Morris: What It Means
Even before Illinois beat Northwestern 20-13 on Saturday night, Illini coach Bret Bielema and his staff received excellent news: The Illini had landed not one but two top junior college recruits in offensive tackle TJ Taylor and cornerback Jakwon Morris.
Just as significantly, it was a sign that Bielema's junior college recruiting efforts are starting to pay off. Illinois landed the No. 7 JUCO offensive lineman in Alfred Washington 10 days ago, and now the Illini have signed the No. 2 JUCO offensive tackle in Taylor and the No. 1 JUCO cornerback in Morris.
TJ Taylor's scouting report and background
Taylor, the No. 9-ranked overall JUCO recruit, recently finished his sophomore season at College of the Canyons. He announced his top five schools a little less than two weeks ago, and despite visiting Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels most recently, Taylor ultimately chose Champaign as his new college home.
A 6-foot-6, 316-pound offensive tackle, Taylor checks off all the boxes from a size and strength standpoint. He has long arms and good hips, and is explosive off the ball. To top it off, he's pretty darn fast for his size, too. Read more about Taylor's scouting report here.
Jakwon Morris's scouting report and background
Morris' signing is a big surprise – and a big get – for the lllini. He originally committed to USC, so not only are the Illini getting the top-ranked JUCO corner but they are also subtracting a top talent from the roster of a Big Ten competitor.
The No.11-ranked overall JUCO prospect, Morris (6-feet, 170 pounds) recorded 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and one fumble this past season. He has long arms for a cornerback and rarely had a safety over the top helping him out in coverage. Morris isn't afraid to press up on receivers, either, but he's at his best when he's off the ball, reading and reacting to the quarterback in zone coverage. Morris is definitely better against the pass than the run, but he is still more than capable of stopping the run or wide receiver screens on the outside.
How TJ Taylor fits at Illinois
Taylor should start at left tackle immediately. Fellow JUCO offensive lineman signee Alfred Washington looks like a good fit at Illinois' open right tackle spot, and Taylor should have the upper hand at the starting job opposite him on the line.
It might take Taylor some time to get acclimated to the Big Ten, but it shouldn't be a massive struggle. He has the physical abilities necessary to thrive in his new environment, and he is already familiar with the position – a major bonus.
How Jawkwon Morris fits at Illinois
Morris may not start right away, but it wouldn't be a shock if he locks down a job halfway through the season. The Illlini graduate starting cornerback Torrie Cox Jr., and although it's possible Xavier Scott will receive a medical redshirt, it's just as likely that he will depart for the NFL Draft. Illinois routinely cycles in six or more defensive backs into games, so Morris will have his chances to contribute immediately as part of a rotation and in nickel and dime packages.