Illinois Football Signs Two More Transfers – Including Former MLB Draft Pick

Illinois football and coach Bret Bielema tend to turn to the transfer portal less than other high-major programs, but the Illini still take advantage of the talent and experience available. And the portal action is never busier than it is right now in early January. Illinois has already reeled in a handful of notable transfers – quarterback Katin Houser and offensive tackle Christian Martin , among others – but the work isn’t done. Here are two more new Illini announced Thursday:

William Holmes, Utah State outside linebacker

Welcome to the FamILLy, Will Holmes pic.twitter.com/nEWViq2Ddo — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 8, 2026

Eight years ago, William Holmes was a senior at Western International High School in Detroit. Just weeks later, he was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft. Now, in 2026, the 6-foot-4 former pitcher is headed for Champaign to suit up for Bielema and the Illini on the gridiron.

After being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, Holmes bounced around in the minor leagues for five years before electing to make a switch. In July 2023, Holmes retired from baseball, per his official page on Major League Baseball’s website.

By 2024, Holmes had found a new home – and a new sport – as a 245-pound edge rusher at Utah State. After playing sparingly as a freshman (six tackles and 1.5 sacks), Holmes saw an uptick in snaps in 2025, and his production followed suit.

Oct 11, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Utah State Aggies outside linebacker William Holmes (24) can’t pull down Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Micah Alejado (12) during the first half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

He registered 45 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss (including 2.0 sacks) while helping his club to a 4-4 season in a deep Mountain West conference. With two years of eligibility remaining, Holmes comes to Illinois with an opportunity to be an influential piece of the puzzle in both 2026 and 2027.

Seeking to revamp the edge position following key losses ( Gabe Jacas , Leon Lowery Jr. and Alec Bryant , to name a few), Illinois appears to have added Holmes with the intent of inserting him into the rotation immediately.

Alex Perry, Florida International wide receiver

Alex Perry appears to be a potentially potent home run threat – but also a trusty short-yardage option. Perry, at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, has the size to go up and make a play over any defensive back, but he also has the route-running ability to create space for quick-hitters and the open-field speed to take it to the house.

Last year at FIU, Perry was the No. 1 option, registering 56 receptions for 840 yards and nine touchdowns as a redshirt junior. He was named All-CUSA first team in his lone season with the Panthers, whom he joined following a three-year stint at Hawaii.

Perry joins the Illini with one year of eligibility remaining, but he should be able to put it to excellent use. He has the potential to be Illinois’ premier weapon at the X spot in 2026, and perhaps its top option overall.